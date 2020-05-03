Cover of the book ‘Mother’.

Ada Castells (Barcelona, ​​1968) has emptied herself emotionally to write Madre (Navona), a fictional novel that, however, has a lot of reality. Raquel, the main mother, a difficult woman, almost a monster for her three daughters, looks a lot like her real mother. The only difference is that in Mother Raquel has given her five more years to live, through Sara, the fictitious mother’s little daughter, to maintain a dialogue with her that she could not have when she was alive. “The whole topic of residence is not true, but it gives me the opportunity to have conversations that I would have liked to have with my mother so that I could be a better mother,” she affirms from her home, via Skype, in an interview that takes place in the first days of confinement. So we couldn’t imagine that today, two months later, we would still be in the same situation, celebrating a Totally atypical Mother’s Day marked by the coronavirus.

The impact that despot mother had in Castells, leaving her without references, is seen precisely in Sara’s own motherhood, in whose double role as daughter and as mother a hard novel is supported, at times emotional, which, however, is full of humor and irony, a resource that Castells has resorted to to distance himself from the pain that is in the pages of the book. Mother, ultimately, is the confirmation, as the author affirms, that motherhood is “the most difficult job” and for which, unfortunately, we are not always prepared: “We are prepared to succeed in life, but very little for that personal triumph as mothers and fathers in the family. ”

QUESTION. You point to Mother as the capitalized novel of your literary career. I imagine that much will have to do with the fact that you have poured much of yourself into it.

ANSWER. Yes. Keep in mind that I started my career with The Angel’s Finger (Anagram), a novel that was very well received and that I published when I was 27, a thousand years ago (laughs). Never since then had he had the feeling of writing something that was truly so autobiographical. That is why this novel is so important to my career, because the honesty effort I have made has been very powerful.

P. Because Mother is a fictional novel that hides a lot of reality. Raquel, the main mother, has a lot about your real mother.

R. Yes Yes. They say that when you put a little bit of fiction, everything is already fiction in a novel. Fiction is like an ink stain that dilutes everything, although in my novel the only fiction is that I give my mother life for five more years so that I can have a dialogue with her that I couldn’t maintain when she was alive. The whole topic of the residence is not true, but it gives way to some conversations that I would have liked to have with her so I could be a better mother. It is a novel that is late in my life, because I could not do it in reality, so I made it up in fiction.

P. It is that the mother of the novel is a difficult mother for her three daughters. Despot, cruel and monstrous at times. The ‘bad mother’ of manual ’. I don’t know if in her own way a repentant mother, like Donath Orna’s, or a mother who should never have been.

R. My conclusion is that perhaps it should not have been, but it is true that women at that time were not even considered the option of not being. After writing this Mother, which is a mixture between the real mother and the mother of fiction, I believe and suspect that this mother of fiction would have been much happier not being a mother and being able to perform as an artist, because she had a very creative vein. powerful, and in other aspects of life that were castrated for being the daughter of a dictatorship and a very complicated historical moment for women.

P. The story is tough, but nevertheless there is plenty of room for irony and humor in Sara’s reflections. That has powerfully caught my attention.

R. It was very important to me to get out of drama. I didn’t want to make a drama at all, which has already been done a lot (laughs). My feeling is that we like to recreate ourselves a lot in the traumas and that it is good to make the mental effort to overcome them so as not to be always regretting our childhood. In the end we are all people, we are all complicated, unfair, selfish, sometimes even quite miserable, so let’s try to understand ourselves a little more and judge ourselves less.

P. Sara’s mental effort draws her ironic streak.

R. For me the irony was basic to take distance because there is a lot of pain in the book, many moments that are autobiographical and that were very painful for me. But one thing is the Sara, or the Ada in this case, 10 years old and another the current Sara, who has already been able to take a tour to explain things differently.

P. How does a mother like Raquel mark the lives of those who suffer her, of those who expect love from her and find the opposite? Because in the novel you see the differences between the route that the older sisters make and the one that Sara makes.

R. Sara has the advantage of having two older sisters who protect her, support her and give her all the love that perhaps she should receive from her mother. How do you brand? Leaving you a bit out in the open. You have to defend yourself a lot from the world.

P. However, Sara, the little daughter of Raquel, unlike her sisters, lives with a symbolic blindfold. At times, throughout his life, he has preferred not to see who and how his mother is. Despite everything suffered. It reminded me of a phrase that marked me in Delphine de Vigan’s Loyalties (Anagram): “I know that children protect parents and that this pact of silence sometimes leads them to death.”

R. With that bandage Sara protects her mother, but also protects herself. The two older sisters do see their mother more crudely, they judge her more, they are better able to define the monster. Instead, for Sara, the way to protect herself from her mother is to deny reality, to think that everything is her fault and that inside the monster there is a person. What’s more, the novel is all the time an attempt to find that person, a search for reconciliation in extremis, because not even the mother is already there. It is a need for basic reconciliation to be able to pull forward without recreating the trauma of childhood.

P. That bandage does not abandon Sara even after the death of her mother. While reading the golden notebook that this has left in the form of a biography and trying to understand, empathize with the circumstances that could lead him to be as he was, he affirms that his relationship with his mother improved a lot in the distance: “Maybe that’s why I have only managed love her once dead. ” Can you forgive or empathize with a mother like Raquel?

R. You do not even have to try to forgive because the positioning of forgiveness already implies superiority. The idea is not to forgive. Not even understand. The novel ends with a phrase that says: “the only thing that hurts me is that you will never see how much I know about you, mom.” It is a deliberate syntactical error because there is no other way to express it. It is not the need to forgive or understand, but to have a mother. If the one that touched you did not convince you, you invent another one. The mother’s need is, because we are going to look anywhere to find her.

P. Before we have talked about how it makes having a mother like Raquel and I think it is something that is also seen in Sara’s relationship with her teenage daughter. It seems to me one of the fundamental aspects of the novel: that double role of Sara as daughter and as mother.

R. It seems like a very interesting and complicated moment in life. You are in the middle of the sandwich. On the one hand, you have to take care of your parents, attend to their demands, those attitudes that make them become a bit of a child again; and, on the other and at the same time, you have to be dealing with your children. This is very complicated, especially when the children are teenagers and what they do is claim and become selfish monsters.

P. It is that Sara is completely lost in her role as mother. He wants to run away from the reference he had, to be the opposite, but he does not know how to do it: Can he escape the way you have been raised?

R. It is very difficult. When her daughter tells her that she is unfair, that she does not love her, all that string of reproaches, she remembers saying exactly the same thing to her mother. That makes him rethink everything, to think to what extent she was the one who saw him wrong and her mother really was fair; or, on the contrary, it is that all teenage children behave like this, they all think that their parents are unfair, they all have a moment of rejection to come out of the egg and become people in which they have to metaphorically break and kill the father and the mother.

P. There is a devastating phrase of Sara in that double role as a daughter and as a mother: “We mothers always wanted other daughters, daughters always wanted other mothers.”

R. It is that we have a very idealized image of what motherhood should be, how a mother, father and children should be, but it is never, never, never like this.

P. That phrase is the verification of a reality. How difficult it is to be a mother, right? And how undervalued it is.

R. It is highly undervalued and I am increasingly convinced that it is the most difficult job (even more if you do not have a reference, as happens to Sara) and that it is more important to do well, because in the end what you are taking out of the world is a creature that will have to live in society, know how to behave and be happy, which is what we all want. And the truth is that I don’t think we are very prepared for this job. We are prepared to succeed, but very little for this personal success in the family.

