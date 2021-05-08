Mother’s Day 2021: When is Mother’s Day celebrated?

Getty Images A florist displays a small pot with a plant and the words ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ written on it, at a florist in Merbes-Le-Chateau, Belgium, on May 9, 2020.

The tribute to the most effortless and unconditional work, has within the United States and Latin American countries a fixed date on the calendar that is marked every second Sunday of the month of May.

Thus, next Sunday, May 9, 2021, for the second consecutive year, several countries in the world will celebrate Mother’s Day in the midst of all the restrictions imposed on us by the pandemic crisis.

Mother’s Day is Sunday May 9, 2021

What is the origin of this celebration?

The origin of this celebration dates back to ancient civilizations. In Egyptian culture, homage and worship were paid to the goddess Isis, known as “The Great Mother.” In Ancient Greece, at the beginning of spring, they paid homage to Rhea (or Rhea), goddess of fertility and mother of Zeus, Poseidon and Hades. The Romans, for their part, brought that celebration to March 15 in their temple to Cibeles, the great mother goddess, who was none other than the same Rea of ​​the Greeks.

Later, the Catholic religion of Europe, transformed the celebrations made in honor of the mother goddesses, to an honorific feast of the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus of Nazareth. Already, on December 8, 1954, Pope Pius IX declared this date as the day of celebration of Mother’s Day in honor of the Immaculate Conception. In fact, in some countries, such as Panama, Mother’s Day is still celebrated on December 8.

History of Mother’s Day in the USA

The celebration of this day within the territory of the United States dates back to the 19th century, and arises from the fortitude of two influential women in the country. One of these brave ones was Julia Ward, a poet, activist who in 1865 decided to organize peaceful demonstrations and religious celebrations in the city of Boston, and in which mothers who were victims of the Civil War participated. With these mothers, Julia had a dialogue in which she proposed to agree on a special day in order to reconcile the parties to the conflict.

In 1870 Julia Ward wrote:

Get up, women of today! Rise up all you who have hearts, regardless of whether your baptism was of water or tears! Say firmly: ‘We will not allow matters to be decided by irrelevant agencies. Our husbands will not return to us for caresses and applause, reeking of slaughter. Our children will not be taken away to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them about charity, compassion and patience. We women from one country will have too much compassion for those from another country to allow our children to be trained to hurt their own. From the bosom of a devastated land, a voice rises with ours and says’ Disarm! Disarm! ‘ The sword of murder is not the scales of justice. Blood does not cleanse dishonor, nor is violence a sign of possession. In the name of motherhood and humanity, I solemnly ask that a general congress of women be appointed, regardless of nationality, and that it be held in a convenient place, as soon as possible, to promote the alliance of different nationalities. , the friendly settlement of international issues “

The other woman was Anna Reeves Jarvis, a housewife and activist who was tasked with leading a campaign to recognize Mother’s Day. His inspiration for this recognition was his own mother, Ann Marie Jarvis, a renowned social activist who during the Civil War in the United States had created a team of women to take care of the health of soldiers on both sides, and who in some At that moment he expressed to his daughter the wish that someone would recognize a day in memory of mothers.

“I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will recognize a day in memory of mothers, to celebrate the incomparable service they render to humanity in all areas of life,” he said.

In this way, these two women were the ones who fought for the cause of the movement to spread throughout the country, and have a great reception. Finally, the fruits were seen, and it was US President Wilson Woodrow who officially declared in 1914 that Mother’s Day would be celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

Other countries that join the celebration on this day

In fact, today more than 40 countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May, including Germany, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, United States, Estonia, Philippines, Finland, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

