Mother’s Day 2021: practical tech gift ideas

Here you have a series of varied proposals to give to mom on her day. Be careful, do not forget to accompany the gift with an “I love you”.

A very cool smartwatch: realme Watch S Pro

Realme’s most premium smartwatch comes with a large AMOLED touchscreen and features over a hundred stylish dials and, for the first time, the finest SUL316L stainless steel. In addition, it is equipped with a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level to monitor health. The watch supports up to 15 sport modes including swimming mode, available for the first time on a realme smartwatch. realme Watch S Pro incorporates a high-precision GPS that can record your trajectory in motion without the need for a phone.

129 euros

Always Connected Mom: Trust Power Bank Primo Ultra-thin

With the Primo Ultra-thin 10,000 mAh power bank, your mom will be able to charge her devices quickly even when she is not at home. It is compact in design, to carry in any pocket and fully compatible with USB-A or USB-C ports. It has the capacity to charge three devices simultaneously, and allows a great autonomy, since it fully charges the phone up to 4 times and guarantees up to 46 additional hours of phone battery or 12 additional hours in the case of a tablet. Its smart LED indicator will make it easy to know when it is time to recharge. It is compatible with all phones and tablets, and is available in black, turquoise, pink, white and blue.

19 euros

Entertainment wherever: Huawei MatePad 10.4

Watch movies, series, check emails or simply browse the Internet in a very comfortable way, all thanks to the Huawei MatePad 10.4 tablet. Slim, elegant and stylish, its exquisite design is one of its most prominent features, but not the only one. The 10.4-inch FullView screen allows you to capture any idea and enjoy any content.

299 euros

Technical clothing for comfortable sport: Under Armor Crossback Mid Bra

This sports bra features an ultra-tight, second-skin cut and is designed with strategic support for medium-impact activities such as cycling, weight training or boxing. It features soft, breathable, quick-drying cups for support, and perforated protection for breathability. It features removable cups with handy R (right) and L (left) arrows for easy reattachment, updated open detail cross straps for easy on and off, and an updated interior design to keep the pads in place when you do. you wear and when you wash it. It integrates an elastic band that offers a very soft sensation and its HeatGear fabric, super soft with double layer, offers an excellent sensation in contact with the skin. Its material wicks sweat and dries quickly.

35 euros

Home massages: Therabody Wave Duo

It is a specialized device in vibration therapy. Ergonomically contoured to accommodate the curvature of areas such as the back and upper body, this smart and portable vibratory roller is a unique versatile treatment solution. Five powerful vibration frequencies and high-traction wavy grooves work to deliver the right pressure angles to the areas that need it, to soothe pain, reduce tension and enhance movement.

99 euros

Complete smartwatch at a knockdown price: Amazfit Bip U Pro

For those moms who want to stay active on a daily basis, the Amazfit Bip U Pro will be the reason for their motivation; and with more than 9 days of battery life. With its BioTrack 2 sensor, it is able to monitor heart rate, but also blood oxygen level, sleep and more than 60 types of sports (including swimming due to its water resistance up to 50 meters). In addition, it is designed for day-to-day comfort as it only weighs 31 grams and has high-precision GPS. Be careful, the price listed is a one-off offer.

55 euros

Healthy environment: SPC Sedna

It is a very useful and convenient smart humidifier, especially for those younger and first-time mothers who are concerned about the quality of the air in their home, since their family’s health comes first. The device is designed to guarantee a well-humidified and bacteria-free space: it is ultrasonic, with a large capacity – 4.3 liters – and with Ultraviolet Cleaning Advance technology, which eliminates 99.9% of bacteria through its ventilation system. UV-C ultraviolet light. It is compatible with the main voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant) and it is also capable of connecting with other devices from SPC’s Smart Home line, allowing you to create a routine or scenario associated with its use.

89 euros