Mother’s Day 2021: Poems for Mom

Mother’s love is exceptional, because we will always find love and shelter in them at any time, especially in the most difficult moments. Because a mother implies unconditional love, wisdom, responsibility and a number of virtues and sacrifices, to them on this day some inspiring lyrics contained in some beautiful poems, so that as their boy or their soul girl, even if you are grown up, they Share and express that she is and will be the only and most sincere love of your life to infinity.

When u look into your mother’s eyes, You know that is the

purest love u can find on Earth.

From your parents u learn

“LOVE” & “LAUGHTER”,

From your parents u learn

"LOVE" & "LAUGHTER",

And how to put one foot before the other.

Poems to dedicate to mom

“Teach”: from Mother Teresa of Calcutta:

“You will teach how to fly … but they will not fly your flight,

You will teach to dream … but your dreams will not dream,

You will teach how to live … but they will not live your life,

You will teach to sing … but they will not sing your song,

You will teach to think … but they will not think like you,

But you will know that every time they fly, dream, live, sing and think,

The seed of the path taught and learned will be in them! “

“Dulzura”, by Gabriela Mistral:

“My mother, tender mother, let me tell you extreme sweetnesses,

My body that you put together is yours; let it stir on your lap,

You play to be leaf and I to be dew: and in your crazy arms have me suspended,

My mother, my whole world, let me tell you the greatest affections ”.

“Poem for a future mother” – anonymous:

“The miracle of life is taking place in your body.

The miracle of your gestating body never ceases to amaze you.

Every moment of these nine months are a miracle.

The moment you know that miracle will undoubtedly be the time of your life.

That moment we all long for.

That moment of perfect happiness.

Now, your body is home to your child.

That body was prepared from your own gestation for this moment.

Every cell in your body knows what to do.

You must only take care and listen.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, don’t be afraid to say I don’t know, don’t be afraid to say I’m afraid, don’t be afraid to say I won’t be able to, because from your bosom you will hear your child’s voice saying: we will both be able to.

And when you feel the warmth of her little body on your chest, the miracle of life will have ended to begin the miracle of being a mother.

My gift for mom:

“I give my mom a silver smile that lights up my face when the night covers me,

I give my mother a red hood for telling me the story so many times that I feel like it,

I give my mom a fresh cologne for not letting go of my hand when my tummy hurts,

I give my mom a yellow armor to protect her from the monster that scares me in my nightmares,

I give my mother the language of the goblins for understanding what I say when no one else understands it,

I give my mother a magician’s hat in which my gift-wrapped kisses fit ”.

Mother you are the best !:

“Mother, you are the sweetness, your hands are the tenderness, which gives us protection.

Smile is your essence, which makes the difference by giving us love.

Your gaze warms us and patience is your ally, hard at work.

So many sleepless nights! so much tear and handkerchief to give us the best!

So many hours dedicated with smiles drawn to hammock my dreaming.

Between kisses, between hugs you were creating ties because you are exemplary.

I want to thank you for being in my life.

I know that I can count on you in difficult times

I know that I can share my joys, and I know that our friendship is sustained by mutual love.

That you are my mother and my friend is the most precious treasure,

Happy Mother’s Day!”

Mother of infinite love:

That you imposed your value

With great feeling

From my beautiful birth.

I remember your pretty stories

From your voice your beautiful songs

With the ones you made me sleep with as a child

In your silky bodice.

My life without your presence

It is feeling without existence

It is no longer joy, nor song

It’s just sadness and crying.

Beautiful and adored mother

I feel the light of your gaze

Like a holy blessing.

I ask the Almighty

For this painful past

Give me strength and understanding

Before your unexpected departure ”.

How not to love you mom:

“How not to love you, if you are the reason for my existence

How not love you, if I guides right way.

How do not love you, that i learned your advice.

How not to love you if you gave your whole life for me

How not to love you if you are the greatest for me

How not to love you if you knew how to take care of and love from your beautiful interior

How not to say that you’re my devotion

How not to give all my love as a daughter to you ”.

Poem about mothers’ lessons:

A mother has taught you to be the person you are today, and for that you should thank her for everything. María Teresa de Calcutta helps you with this beautiful poem.

“Who would have again …

Who would have again, to cover us, a mother at night, feverish eyelids, who a brush of lips on the forehead would feel clearing the ghost of childish fears!

Who had, once again, on the headboard a face of tenderness in pale ivory and who under a hand that finally blessed us felt the children’s sorrows dissipate!

We would have to return to distant childhood to the old days of the happy years, those times of yesterday in which the fragrance was all honey, balsam and ambrosia, in which the cure of the greatest damages was achieved with just your kiss, my mother ”.

What is a mother? -Asked the Little Prince. Don’t you know what a mother is?

“A mother is a person who hugs and cares for her children on a daily basis.

It doesn’t matter if they were born from her or came from somewhere else.

Who loves them above all things, accompanies them, dreams of them.

A mother has two hands that seem like a lot, each one for something different.

One to hold your hand and walk together.

One to dry tears, another to help jump. One to caress.

One to hold.

One to tickle.

One that heals, another that puts your hair behind your ear.

One that brushes your forehead and knows the fever has come, one that knows every corner of your face when you sleep.

The one that teaches to hold the fork when eating.

The one that ties the shoelaces …

A mother has two legs, strong, like her, to run alongside you when you grow up.

To keep running by your side when you run away.

Mothers are strong to hold you when you fall, hard, to get up whenever your pain sinks them.

To take on the world and start a war every time you are offended.

Because there is no greater country than a son.

Mothers are hard at dealing with pain, anguish, and exhaustion.

And yet they fall apart dying because they cannot bear your pain, your anguish, your exhaustion …

They are capable of jumping very high, as high as the obstacles that you find on the way have.

They are powerful when they need to break down the barriers their children encounter in life.

Fast as the wind to always be at the finish line by your side.

Flexible until the break to understand you and adapt to your needs, tireless.

And yet they lose strength and are soft when tucked into bed.

They hug you tenderly when you earn a living.

They smile at you sweetly when you need light.

They cry with you when you see no way out …

Mothers are brave as warriors and when the day goes out they fall apart and become small and fearful, because there is no greater fear than to fear for you, because nothing diminishes so much as losing you.

A mother is everything, everything you need.

A mother is nothing, nothing without you ”.

