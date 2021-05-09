Mother’s Day 2021: Phrases for Mom

Getty Images A woman wearing a protective mask carries a bouquet of flowers during a visit to the Columbia Road flower market in east London on Mother’s Day, March 22, 2020.

We will celebrate Mother’s Day in 2021 this Sunday, May 9. On this special day we will pay tribute to those beings full of love, dedication, unconditionality and dedication, and that makes them the strongest and most grounded pillars on which families and society are sustained.

This year, unfortunately, many homes will celebrate without counting on the company of the honoree, because the situation of Covid-19, prevents mobility and rapprochement. Not to mention that for many children this day will be one of remembrance and sadness for the mother who left for eternity.

POWER.Power to push forward or to ask for help and power to know when you just need a minute to yourself! 🤪 As #MothersDay approaches I stand in awe of every Mom out there. Fellow Magenta Moms, shout out to you for balancing it all! I know it’s not always easy! Enjoy YOUR day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u6YIR4BBfb – Deeanne King (@DeeanneKing) May 8, 2021

However, despite all the difficulties that we are going through, for all those who have the good fortune of having this wonderful being who gave them life, they should not miss this good moment to show them all their love and respect.

Therefore, if your wish is to express to your mother or the mothers of your family the most beautiful and deserving phrases of their day, here is a list from which you can choose the one you like the most so that you can dedicate them to them.

20 phrases to send to mom

1. Mother, you can take the place of everyone else, but no one else can take your place.

2. I love you so much mommy … and I love you every day of the year.

3. Mother: your arms always opened when I wanted a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. Your tender eyes hardened when I needed a lesson. Your strength and your love guided me, and gave me wings to fly.

4. You are the only person in the world who is always there, unconditionally.

5. If I reject you, you forgive me. If I’m wrong, you welcome me. If others can’t with me, you open a door for me. If I am happy, you celebrate with me. If I’m sad, don’t smile until you make me laugh. You are my unconditional friend. Thanks Mom.

6. My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever knew. Everything I am, I owe to my mother. I attribute all my successes in this life to the moral, intellectual and physical teaching I received from her. ‘ (George Washington).

7. God could not be in all parts of the world, and that is why he created mothers. Happy day.

8. Mother, when your thoughts are in our hearts, we are never far from home.

9. My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed on which my life is based; the belief that the ability to get what you want starts in your mind (Michael Jordan)

10. Congratulations, Mom and thank you X2 for being a father and mother at the same time

11. Mom, you carried me on your belly and then on your arms and on your shoulder. What else can I do but give you all my love! Thank you Mom and Congratulations!

12. For you who always had your arms open and your heart full of love for me, I wish you all the happiness in the world. Thank you and have a nice day knowing that you are loved by everyone.

13. Thank you Mom, for getting up when I fell, for supporting me when I couldn’t continue, for being my example and for giving me everything you had.

14. Forgive me, my Mother, for not loving you much more, because you deserve that I love you to infinity and beyond.

15. A thousand thanks to my GRANDMOTHER who gave me the greatest and most beautiful love of my life … MY MOTHER.

16. Thank you, Mom, for being a single mom and for having the balls that my dad missed …

17. Mom is the fastest plane in the house. A magician who makes tears disappear. The funniest storyteller in the world. The doctor who cures the best. The cook who cooks the best. The heroine who conquers in my nightmares. The most precious and the one who always smiles.

18. I do what I want, when I want, where I want … If my mother says it is well done.

19. For facing the world alone, but without fear, for the love you harbor for your child, for that alone you are and will be an example of courage

20. “Mom, you are the only woman who can go beyond her limits. It does not matter how exhausted you are or that everything around you says that you should not continue because in the same way, you do everything until you get it. The reason? Your love for me” –

READ MORE: Mother’s Day 2021: When is Mother’s Day celebrated?