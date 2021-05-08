Mother’s Day 2021: Phrases for future moms

Getty Images In this photo taken on March 31, 2020, future mother Jamie Chui, 33, rests her hands on her baby’s tummy while speaking to AFP in Hong Kong

When a future mother in the family announces that another member of the family will soon arrive, everything turns into joy and excitement. Everyone wants to surround that woman who is full of joy for the new path that she is going to undertake, but who also has fears and expectations for that new life that more than bring to the world, she will be a little person for whom she will have to fight and protect, to get him through life.

Nothing compares to a mother’s love, and words are insufficient when it comes to expressing all the love, appreciation, consideration and respect that they deserve. On this Mother’s Day, maternal mothers also need to be exalted for that privilege and work that God and life have entrusted to them.

Happy Mother’s Day! 👩

So what would you say to a future MOM if your desire is to express all your love and support at this stage of life, here you will find a series of congratulatory messages that you can send through messages or on Facebook, Twitter, among other networks social to greet that woman who is in the sweet waiting to become a mother.

Phrases for future moms

• When you are afraid or sad, imagine how happy you will be when you see your baby’s face. All your fears will disappear.

• Congratulations, mom, the greatest adventure of your life has begun, and congratulations, dear baby, feel lucky because you have been the best mom in the world.

• You have become a mother, your first child will be the one to teach you what really matters in life.

• Bringing the child you are expecting into the world should not be one of your greatest fears but one of your best achievements.

• Congratulations, dear mom, from now on you will be very busy but you will not mind because your heart will be filled with joy.

• Neither dark circles nor fatigue nor disheveled hair will matter to you, now you will only have eyes for your little angel.

• Congratulations, dear mom, prepare not to sleep now or when your child is a teenager.

• Rest assured that your life will be filled with light and nothing will be the same ever again. Everything will change and it will be the best of the changes you have experienced. Congratulations”.

• My heart beats a thousand per hour because of the enormous joy that I am feeling. And how could I not be happy if my great lifelong friend is going to be Mom in no time? Be it male or female, I am going to love your child very much, with all the strength of my heart.

• I am going to spoil you a lot, you will always have my attention and my love, I will be like your aunt because I will love you as much as if we were of the same blood. I congratulate you very much, future Mom ”.

• The happiness that you are going to have is very great, and although it is accompanied by an enormous responsibility, believe me it will be the best thing that will happen to you in life. May God always bless you and my little grandson ”.

• “Feel how that new being is turning your life into a blessing, from the moment it has settled in your womb, choosing you as its Mom. Many blessings in this new stage, beautiful cousin ”.

• “God turned you into a seed so that the most beautiful rose could germinate from you, so I wish you a thousand blessings for you that you will be a new Mom.”

• “My daughter, you cannot imagine how happy it makes me to know that I will soon be a grandmother for you. I know that you will know how to be a good mother because you have always been a very good daughter.

• “That being that is being formed in your womb will become the engine of your life. The love you feel for your child will have no limits. Congratulations.”

• “It is only nine months in which you will have your baby inside you, but when it is born it will be the most special moment of all. You will feel that together with him hopes and many illusions will be reborn because a son is the engine in his mother’s life. “

• “Make the most of the time of pregnancy because in these months you will have your baby is just for you. When you see it grow and leave the house you will remember these moments. Your mother’s heart will always beat for him. “

• You are very lucky to have made your great dream of being a Mother come true. Your daughter has not been born yet, but she is already the owner of your heart.

• There is no way to be a perfect mother, but there are a million ways to be a good mother.

• Everything good in life is messy: making love, dancing, jumping, flying, a fit of laughter, kissing… and having a child.

