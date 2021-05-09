Mother’s Day 2021: Images to share

Getty Images Roses, imported from Ecuador for Mother’s Day, sit down to be inspected by agricultural specialists from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

!Happy Mother’s Day! Being a mom is not just changing diapers, making bottles and baby food. These things are only the beginning of a long road in which mothers realize that they must fight a day by day struggle to give the best to that being they brought to light, and in which they have all their happiness, illusion. and expectations.

A mother is the best definition of unconditional love. Who loves you just because you are. Not because of what you have been, what you are or what you promise to be. He loves you just because you are. Who wants you seeing your flaws, but who will never use them against you. Who loves you for your virtues and will proclaim them to the four winds, with true pride and a smile on their lips.

Who wants you to give you everything, knowing that they may not receive anything in return, and even so, they will not stop giving it to you. It is the mirror where you can see your happiness, you will see her happy if she sees you happy, and you will see her sad if you are like that. Who will support you, even when you have already made a mistake, and who will continue to support you, when you stumble again. And above all, something that we all agree on: a mother is unique.

Today May 9, on her day, send her some beautiful images where all the love and gratitude that you owe to her stands out.

Images to share with mom

