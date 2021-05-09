Mother’s Day 2021: Bible Verses for Mom

Getty Imags Close-up of premature baby Linda Lawrence holding her mother Maureen’s hand.

Happy Mother’s Day! This Sunday, May 9, let your mother know that you appreciate and value everything she has done for you, and that there is no gift, or enough money with which you can reward her for all the love, care and dedication towards you, like the whole family.

As a child reflect on the many times that you did not understand your mother’s effort to give you food, education, health and well-being, and that you will only understand or manage to understand when you became a father or mother as well.

The superhero who’ll always be by your side… Happy #MothersDay 🧡 # OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/LFkt6qBNCZ – SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 9, 2021

Give thanks to your mother because she is the love that forgives and expects the best of you as a child, a love that comes to sacrifice to give you the best in life, and why she was chosen by God to fill you every day of your life. with a smile and with which you can feel the assurance that everything will be fine.

On this special day, talk to her about the good things you have learned from her, remind her that her being has made you the best person, and tell her how her teachings have been put into practice to live your life in a good way, and of the an example that you will be for generations to come.

So that you honor the woman that God created as the strength and courage to bear motherhood and lead the family and society, here are ten verses from the Bible that you can dedicate to the lady of the home.

Bible verses to share with mom

1. You must have had something very charming for God to have granted you such a privilege of being the protagonist in the work of creating a new being.

2. Exemplary woman, where will she be found? It is more valuable than precious stones! – Proverbs 31:10

3. Her children get up and congratulate her; her husband also praises her: “Many women have performed feats, but you surpass them all.” – Proverbs 31: 28-29

4. When you speak, you speak wisely; when he instructs, he does it with love. – Proverbs 31:26

5. 2 Jehovah visited Sarah as he had said, and Jehovah did to Sarah as he had spoken. And Sarah conceived and gave Abraham a son in his old age, in the time that God had told him. – Genesis 21: 1

6. To have love is to know how to endure; it is to be kind; it is not to be envious, not to be presumptuous, not proud, not rude, not selfish; It is not to get angry or hold a grudge; It is not rejoicing in injustices, but in the truth. To have love is to suffer everything, believe everything, expect everything, bear everything. – Corinthians 13: 4-7 (NASB)

7. Charms are a lie, beauty is nothing but illusion, but the woman who honors the Lord is worthy of praise. – Proverbs 31:30 (NASB)

8. Beauty does not depend on appearances, but on what is in the heart. So be calm and kind people. This beauty never goes away, and it is very valuable before God. – Peter 3: 3-4 (TLA)

9. The wise woman unites her family. – Proverbs 14: 1 (TLA)

10. Thanks to wisdom, you will live a long time and the years of your life will increase. – Proverbs 9:11

READ MORE: Mother’s Day 2021: Phrases for mom