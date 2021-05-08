Mother’s Day 2021: 6 places to make a digital card

Next Sunday, May 9, in the United States we will be celebrating the Mother’s Day and according to data from the Census Office, in the country there are about 85 million women who play this important social role.

Due to its role within the family, As well as in society and in the workplace, it was decided to honor all those women who have had the privilege of being mothers to honor and value them, exclusively, one day a year.

Although for many it is a purely commercial date, the truth is that nobody wants the date to be overlooked. Thinking of a gift for your own mother or for your partner can be complicated, especially if you do not have much money to buy something or, when it is impossible to give a physical gift if those special women in your life are not close to you. .

If you identify with any of these last situations (and also thinking about the coronavirus pandemic), do not worry, because one card Digital greeting cards can be a great option, especially if you can intervene in its creation.

Next, we leave you some of the best websites to create a card digital Mother’s Day, And the best part is that some are completely free.

sites to make a digital card for Mother’s Day 2021

1) Canvas

It is a good design tool where you can create all kinds of digital greetings. It has a digital library with more than 1 million images, vectors and illustrations that you can use; most are free and there are also some premium ones that cost you $ 1.

If you don’t have much idea of ​​how to design a card, It has a series of tutorials to help you do it.

2) JibJab

On this site you will not only find images to create one Postcard original and fun, it also has tools for you to send to your mother something different: a personalized video.

3) 123Greetings

It is one of the sites of cards most complete digital greeting cards on the web. From now on you can find a special section of postcards of Mother’s Day 2021, where you will find all kinds of designs, according to your tastes and needs.

4) E-Cards

If your mother or partner are nature lovers, this site is a great option to create a card digital, since it is a site that seeks to care for the environment and therefore promotes the sending of postcards digital. In addition, with each card sent, E-Cards makes donations to different foundations that promote caring for the planet.

5) American Greetings

It is one of the most popular companies in cards and postcards physical and on its website has a section of digital greetings. Besides finding lots of ready-made designs, you can also make some custom and animated stuff. It also already has a special section for this Mother’s Day 2021.

6) DGreetings

Do not forget to consult the catalog of this digital card site that has been in existence for 10 years and is one of the best on the Internet.

