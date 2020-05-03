Nowadays there are many women who combine sport at the highest level with motherhood. Before, that seemed impossible to see, being a mother meant the end of her sports career. But that has changed and it has been shown that both things are perfectly compatible. This is the case of some of the best athletes in history in their respective disciplines such as Serena Williams, Maialen Chourraut or the ‘female warriors’ of handball Marta Mangué and Silvia Navarro.

Serena Williams

The American tennis player is a clear example of mother and athlete. She gave birth in September 2017 and a couple of months later she was back on the slopes giving war. Six months later she reached her first Grand Slam final on the Wimbledon grass as a mother. Despite falling to Kerber, Serena proved that it is possible to be an elite mother and athlete.

Maialen Chourraut

Maialen Chourraut is one of the most successful Spanish athletes in history. The Basque canoeist is the mother of a girl and she combines it to the thousand wonders with the competition. In fact, it has an enviable list of winners with an Olympic gold (Rio 2016), a bronze in London 2012, a silver and a bronze in the 2009 and 2011 world championships, a European championship in 2015 and two silver in 2014 and 2017.

Teresa Perales

Teresa Perales combines motherhood with swimming, something that has never been an impediment to achieving a large number of medals at the Paralympic Games. In total there are 26 that he has obtained, of which seven have been gold, nine silver and 18 bronze. As with her son, she always gives everything when she throws herself in the pool.

Liliana fernandez

Liliana Fernández competes with Elsa Baquerizo in Beach Volleyball. She was away from the slopes for a time to be a mother, but she kept the promise she had made to her partner and returned after giving birth. The ones in Tokyo were going to be their third Olympics together. They came after getting bronze in the European Championship in Moscow last year and with the aim of improving those two ninth places in London and Rio.

Marta Mangué

The panther is a legend of the Spanish handball team. She is part of the best generation in the history of Spanish women’s handball and has achieved two European silver, one world bronze and the other in the London 2012 Olympic Games. She has played a total of 301 matches and 1034 goals.

Silvia Navarro

The Valencian goalkeeper is also part of the best generation in the history of Spanish women’s handball. From the hand of the team, he has achieved great successes, such as the London 2012 bronze medal, another in the Brazil World Cup, European champion in 2014 and in 2019 they were runners-up in the world after falling controversially in the final. Silvia is one of the pillars of that team and a fundamental pillar in the life of her little one.

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka is one of the most successful players in world women’s tennis. The Belarusian combines her task of being a mother with the competition and became number one in the world between 2012 and 2013 for 51 weeks. Her son was born in 2016 but she decided to return to the slopes soon after, just like Serena.

Marta Arce

Marta Arce is a visually impaired Paralympic judoka who combines sports with being the mother of a large family. Her three children have never been an obstacle to becoming a benchmark for national judo. Kenji came first after the Beijing 2008 silver medal and then, after retiring, came Issei and Yumi. But that was not enough and he decided to return to the competition to seal his pass to the Tokyo Olympics.