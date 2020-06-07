Motherhood: Safe Breastfeeding During the Pandemic | Pexels

Maternity: Safe breastfeeding during the pandemic. If you are still feeding your baby but do not want it to be affected or you do not know if it is still a good idea due to the coronavirus, we will solve some of the most common doubts around the subject.

According to UNICEF data, breastfeeding is of utmost importance during the first months of life of children, and it does not have to be affected during this coronavirus season because there is no evidence to indicate that it can be transmitted by feeding your baby.

Babies fed breast milk do not get coronavirus

The first hour after a baby is born is the ideal time for little ones to come into contact with their mothers and breast milk., prevents diseases and reduces death in newborn children. It should not be suspended due to the coronavirus, since, as mentioned, no evidence has been found that it is transmitted through breast milk.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus

If you have symptoms you can continue breastfeeding your baby but you have to take all the recommended precautionsYou should wear a mask and wash your hands before touching your baby and after breastfeeding, in addition to cleaning everything you touch.

If the baby has symptoms

If your baby has symptoms of coronavirus, it is very important that you continue feeding it with breast milk since it considerably improves the immune system, since you provide the necessary antibodies to face infections, always with the appropriate hygiene measures.

