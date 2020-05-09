When she found out she was pregnant, pedagogy student Gabriela Cesario Alvim, 27, had other plans for when Bella arrived. Neither she, nor her husband, her family, the doctors and nobody imagined that the world would be so messed up in the first days of her life. “I was scared,” she admits.

The news that a new virus, which had already spread throughout the world, arrived in Brazil, first time mom. Faced with a pandemic unprecedented, the new coronavirus proved to be a real threat to the Brazilian population in the middle of March, social isolation started to impact society.

“Motherhood had new rules. I only had the right to have a companion, without being able to change. Only my husband was with me during my time in the hospital. Not even my mother could see me, ”says Gabriela.

Fear is not exclusive to the less experienced. Even though mom Valentina, 5, autonomous Cátia Vieira, 34, felt the thud when she realized it was better to choose childbirth change Joaquim, going from normal to surgery cesarean. “My obstetrician thought it best to anticipate.”

Despite little knowing the world, little Bella already knows how to enjoy the little joys, like the sunbathing that her mother gives her every day

Photo: Gabriela Cesario Alvim / Personal Archive

Flávia Denone, a 35-year-old journalist, was also taken by surprise when she realized that it would be just her, her husband and Samuel – who was born on March 9. “To preserve the health of my mother, grandmother and sister, I had to go back to my home,” says she, who had been scheduled to stay at the mother’s house in the baby’s first days.

The same happened to Isabela Banjai, a lawyer, 26, who had Arthur two weeks ago. “The uncertainty of friends and family about not knowing when they will be able to see him upset everyone,” she laments, who found in technology a way to bring her son closer to loved ones through video calls and an Instagram profile just dedicated to him .

In addition to a lifetime, all of these mothers also built expectations and dreams during the nine months of pregnancy. For reasons of force majeure, the plans had to be postponed or adapted. But none of this prevents the maternity be used – after all, time does not stop, the cliché would say. The “quarantine children”Did not come at the wrong time. They arrived just when the term “hope” became scarce and they want to show the world that it is necessary to believe in a good future.

Women who had children in quarantine share their experiences of motherhood during social isolation

Photo: Reproduction

