Motherhood doesn’t make you happier than childless people

Not too long ago, to arrive childless at certain ages it was practically seen as a failure in life. Especially for women. Fortunately, nowadays mentalities they have evolved a lot. Or at least they should. Many young people have understood that in life there may be other priorities, beyond motherhood or fatherhood, like work, leisure, friends or any project that one decides. Having children is just as healthy as not having children, and while for some it may be a dream, for others it is not at all. Neither option is better than the other.

On the other hand, there is also the bad part why many people decide to delay motherhood or fatherhood. Exorbitant housing prices and a multitude of precarious jobs are the reasons why, although a few decades ago a 30-year-old couple could have a house and children, today at that age many still live with their parents. But let’s put that aside. If we focus on who are still childless simply because they do not wantWhat can we say about his state of mind?

Despite the advancement of times, there are still people who believe that all women want to have children, they just don’t know it yet. This, of course, serves so that those who decide freely not be mothers they come to feel guilty. As if they were doing something wrong. For this reason, decisions such as the abortion wave voluntary sterilization. In fact, the latter has been talked about a lot recently on social networks, after several girls share their experience on Twitter. But how much truth is there in all this? They are really less happy couples without children? A study just published in PLOS ONE by scientists from the Michigan State University has the answers.

There are many types of people without children

Actually, this is not the first study to look at the emotional well-being of people without children. However, previous research had a great limitation, since not only were included those who had not had offspring by free will. Those who had not yet been parents, but pretended to be, or who did not have children due to reproductive problems.

This study differs from others in that it separates people without children by choice, for reproductive reasons and because they have not had them yet

In this last study, on the other hand, a very accurate questionnaire to be able to separate childless couples into these three groups.

1,000 people participated who had previously been included in a survey conducted by the Institute of Public Policies and Social Research of the university.

With them, after making that first division and taking into account the demographic characteristics that could influence the results, it was observed that there were no differences in satisfaction with life between them. They had offspring or not.

They did observe that childless individuals were more liberal, while parents were less friendly with those who are not.

Another fact that caught the attention of the study authors is that there are many more people without children than you might believe. Specifically, they saw that one in four people in Michigan it was identified as “child free”. This is a much higher prevalence rate than other studies that have focused on fertility.

However, these researchers believe that there is still much to study. For example, establish when those people decide that they do not want to have children. Also, it is important to note that it has only been done with people from Michigan. It would be interesting to carry out another study with individuals or couples without children from other parts of the world. Thus, they could also be seen differences at the social and cultural level.

In any case, what is clear is that motherhood and fatherhood are individual decisions. So we should stop tormenting everyone in general, but particularly womenThey are the ones who are most harassed with the issue of motherhood. Having a uterus gives you the possibility of having children, but not the obligation. At this point in history, we should differentiate between power, duty, and willing. They are not synonymous, let it be clear.

