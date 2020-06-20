‘Save me’ has obtained leaked audios starring Carmina, the mother of Kiko Jiménez. The words and narrations that are heard in them could mean the end of the relationship between mother and child, since it does not have exactly flattery towards him. But the one who has shown that he cannot bear it is Sofía Suescun.

Carmina and Sofía Suescun

If the Telecinco program had already shared Carmina’s words to her son, on Friday June 19 she showed what she thought of Maite Galdeano’s daughter, whom she assures that no longer « does not want to see even in painting ». « It does not put anything to save Kiko. Nothing, nothing, nothing, » he said of Jiménez’s participation in the latest Telecinco reality shows. « What a motherfucker! You have to be cruel, huh? All she wants is to be the protagonist. «

Carmina revealed in the audios that her relationship with Suescun is very superficial and that she is better having as little contact as possible. Furthermore, he explained that « the one that will fall » when the couple quarrelssince they are « messing around » with them « and they haven’t cut yet. » The mother of the contestant of ‘GH VIP 7’ is clear that he is totally blind for Sofia. « She is embittered with life or I don’t know what’s wrong, « he ends up saying.

Attacking Sofia’s fandom

But Carmina not only has pearls against Sofía Suescun, but also against all her followers, whom she calls « shit girls« : » If she kills someone, they also defend her, « he comments. » The mouth they have is the same as Sofia’s. The same girlish mouth, of a dirty girl. « On the other hand, she has also accused them of not being objective: » If Sofia does it, nothing happens, but if they do it to Sofia, it does. Shit they all eat!«