Mother without clothes jumped into the void with her two babies in Brooklyn, New York



Miraculously, everyone survived the moment.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

An unclothed mother threw her newborn baby and another 2-year-old son out of an apartment window in Brooklyn (NYC) and then jumped herself this morning, reported NYPD.

The dramatic scene happened from a 2nd floor apartment around 11:20 a.m. at 178 Rockaway Parkway near Kings Highway in the Brownsville neighborhood. Miraculously, they all survived.

First the unidentified woman threw the four-week-old baby and then the two-year-old out of a rear window of the building. She then jumped through the same opening, police said. Witnesses noted that both the mother and the children were naked, the New York Post reported.

The newborn was transferred in critical condition to the Maimonides Hospital. The woman and the 2-year-old boy were taken to Brookdale Hospital injured, but in stable condition, the NYPD spokeswoman said. The case is handled as an attempted both homicide and suicide.

The young mother is 24 years old, according to Daily News. No further details were available at this time. It was not reported if there were more people inside the apartment or if that is the home of the victims.

I looked for help