Mother of Suspect in Killing 8 at Indianapolis FedEx Alerted FBI to Her Conduct



The shooting at the FedEx offices in Indianapolis was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Photo: Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Although the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last year interviewed the suspect in shooting eight people to death Thursday at the premises of a FedEx in IndianapolisDue to his mother’s fear that he would end up committing suicide in front of the police, the agency found no evidence pointing to criminal intent on the part of the 19-year-old.

However, Brandon Scott Hole was identified as the gunman who entered a FedEx warehouse, located near the Indianapolis airport, and he began shooting at point-blank range at those present, about 100 people, some of whom changed shifts.

The alleged gunman was found dead at the scene in what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

The former employee of the transportation company had worked at the site until fall 2020, police authorities said.

The information collected from witnesses indicates that, at around 11 pm, the attacker arrived at the scene in a vehicle and began firing indiscriminately in the warehouse parking lot and later entered the premises and followed the attack before taking his own life.

“There was no confrontation with any of those who were there,” said Indianapolis Police Deputy Director of Investigations Craig McCartt.

“There was no disturbance, there was no argument. It just seemed to start shooting at random, “added the police spokesman.

The FBI investigation into the alleged gunman

Although last year authorities seized a shotgun as part of the investigation, the findings did not reflect signs of violent racial extremism on the part of Hole, according to special agent Paul Keenan quoted by CNN.

Based on the items observed in the suspect’s room at the time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020, no Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the evaluation and no violation was detected. criminal. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect, ”reads the FBI report.

Following the raid, Hole was sent to temporary mental therapy by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victims of the shooting were identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Four of the deceased belonged to the Sikh community. Sikhism is the fifth most popular religion in the world and is guided by the idea of ​​the equality of all human beings. Sikhism emerged more than 500 years ago in the Punjab, what is now India. Guru Nanak, a non-practicing Hindu, founded it. This guru was against rituals and idol worship.

The Sikh Coalition, the largest community civil rights organization in the United States, called on authorities to conduct a full investigation to establish whether a racial or religious bias motivated the shooting.