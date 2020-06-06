Following the tragic death of a woman whose car was rammed during a police pursuit, further details of the incident have emerged and her family spoke exclusively to Telemundo Chicago.

It was known that the victim was Guadalupe Francisco Martínez,

a Hispanic and mother of six children, who died at Illinois Masonic Hospital

after being hit by a police car that was chasing another vehicle

involved in a crime.

Yaritzy Escobar, one of her daughters, said the woman was returning from her first day of work after losing her previous job due to the coronavirus pandemic. “In the video it appears that the police hit her from behind and she was already facing a Hummer, she was in the middle,” he said, describing the fatal accident.

The Jeep he was initially driving was wanted by the state police in the case of a homicide, while the incident remains under investigation.

Escobar said it was unusual for his mom not to

answer the phone and that the third attempt was answered by a nurse who

asked if she was the daughter of Guadalupe Francisco and told him that she had had a

accident.

The chase began when the 22-year-old driver, who

I was driving a dark Jeep around 8:15 p.m. near 115th Street and

Cottage Grove Avenue evaded authorities who had identified that the

vehicle wanted for crimes in nearby suburbs, report says

official. They tried to stop him but he managed to start and flee towards

Irving Park, starting the hunt.

The man crashed near Irving Park Road and

Keystone Avenue and ran to a nearby gas station where he stole an SUV, he said

the police, and then continue the flight while the police followed him. It was in

that moment when the police car rammed the Guadalupe car.

“We were driving down Clark Street and suddenly we saw

a car that was coming like 80 miles an hour in front of us, I thought we

It was going to impact ”said a witness.

After the outcome, Guadalupe’s daughter says that she is not

fair and that she will remember her mother as a worker, a fighter and as someone

always smiling he never gave up. So far, they have not set a date

for his burial.

The suspect is in custody after crashing in Bridgeport and the incident is still under investigation.