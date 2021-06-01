“Mother-of-pearl” clouds: the unusual formations captured on Mars

Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars, where clouds tend to rise during the coldest time.

Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found on the planet’s equator, at the coldest time of year, when the red planet is farthest from the Sun in its oval orbit. But a full Martian year ago, two Earth years ago, NASA scientists noticed clouds forming over the Curiosity rover earlier than expected.

Thus, the experts prepared to try to study this future in the next round of the calendar. Now, in a statement shared by the US space agency, which includes 21 photographs, this curious phenomenon has been released, which, according to NASA, “will serve to learn more about the red planet.” A team of scientists is already studying the clouds and the data sent by the vehicle.

Early formations and at higher altitudes

NASA claims that Curiosity had the goal of documenting these “early or atypical” clouds from the moment they first appeared in late January. The result is images of wispy clouds, filled with ice crystals that scatter the light of the setting sun, which makes some look “colored”. These shots will help scientists understand how clouds form on Mars and why these recent ones are different.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

In fact, the Curiosity team has already made a new discovery: early-arriving clouds are at higher altitudes than usual. Most Martian clouds float no more than 60 kilometers in the sky and are made up of frozen water. But the clouds that Curiosity has captured are higher altitudes, where it is very cold, indicating that they are probably made of frozen carbon dioxide or dry ice.

Scientists are looking for subtle clues to establish a cloud’s altitude, and more analysis will be needed to say for sure which of the recent Curiosity images show “conventional” or “new” cloud clouds.

Clouds of “nacre”

The thin, wavy structures of these clouds are easier to see with images from Curiosity’s black-and-white navigational cameras. But it’s the color images from the rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, that really shine, literally. Views just after sunset, the ice crystals in these clouds capture the fading light, making them appear to “sparkle” against the sky getting darker. These twilight clouds are also known as “noctilucent” clouds (Latin for “night glow”).

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

But, as Mark Lemmon, an atmospheric scientist at the Institute for Space Sciences in Boulder, Colorado, points out even more impressive are iridescent or “mother-of-pearl” clouds. “If you see a cloud with a set of glittering pastel colors, it is because the particles of the cloud are almost identical in size. It usually happens right after their formation, when they have all grown at the same rate,” he explains in the statement.

These clouds are among the most colorful formations on the red planet, with reds, greens, blues, and purples. In fact, if you were looking at the sky next to Curiosity, you could see the colors with the naked eye, albeit in a very tenuous way.