Mother of Keishla Rodríguez, whom Felíx Verdejo would have murdered, sends a message to the boxer’s wife



Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo is accused of murdering the young pregnant Keishla Rodríguez with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The tone of the expressions of Keila ortiz rivera, the mother of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz changed in a matter of days against the wife of Felix Verdejo, the boxer charged by federal authorities in Puerto Rico to murder the young woman with whom he had an extramarital affair.

“Yes, they were friends from childhood, from childhood; and if she is involved, she will pay ”, said the woman in an interview with the program Lo Sé Todo in reference to Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, with whom Verdejo has been married for 8 years and had a daughter of 2.

“Remember that she has a daughter, and if she also participated in the death of my baby, her daughter is going to be pointed out all her life that she is the daughter of murderers, because no one is going to erase that. That will be marked for the rest of life, ”said Keishla’s mother, who was one month pregnant at the time of her death.

“That is if she is guilty, if she also has to do,” he remarked.

“She is a mother, if she is guilty and she did it, she should have thought about the consequences,” insisted the interviewee.

As he revealed, when his daughter’s disappearance was reported, Santiago Sierra exchanged text messages with his other daughter, Bereliz, in which he allegedly asked if Keishla had appeared. Ortiz Rivera added that the record of the messages is already in the hands of the authorities investigating the case.

“Yes, yes, she was always in contact with text messages, and that is saved …”, confirmed the mother.

Regarding Verdejo’s legal future, he stated: “May he never get out of jail. He can never leave, may he never leave, he and those who did too, because here everyone is going to fall. The best thing that God did was one day after another, and the world turns 24/7, 24/7, ”Ortiz Rivera also said, who from the beginning pointed to Verdejo as a suspect.

However, on Friday, when Keishla’s body had not yet been recovered from the San José lagoon, the woman, in an interview with the La Comay program, strongly ruled out that Santiago Sierra had anything to do with the crime.

“That girl is like my daughter, in the sense that she is not one of problems, or anything,” said the woman.

“Each one knew who was who,” added Ortiz Rivera, who officially resides in Orlando, Florida.

In the two interviews with agents of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Puerto Rico Police, Santiago Sierra confessed that he knew about Verdejo’s extramarital relationship with Rodríguez Ortiz. In the exchange with agents, it also emerged that Santiago Sierra was separating from the boxer uncomfortable due to Verdejo’s double life.

Neither the Puerto Rico Police nor federal investigators in Puerto Rico have identified Santiago Sierra as a person of interest or suspect in the case.

Verdejo’s wife is known on networks such as Instagram for her publications about makeup and beauty. The young woman also has a beauty salon.

At the moment, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has the testimony of a cooperating witness who related the murder by Verdejo until both threw Keishla’s body over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, in the metropolitan area of ​​the island when it was still the 27-year-old was alive.

Verdejo allegedly hit the victim’s face on several occasions and injected fentanyl and heroin before throwing her off the bridge tied to concrete blocks.

The fighter remains locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo pending the next hearing in the case on May 11. He faces charges of kidnapping that resulted in death, “carjacking” that resulted in the death and death of an unborn baby.

Keishla’s wake at the Ehret funeral home in San Juan, Puerto Rico, began this afternoon and will run until tomorrow at 10 pm The girl’s remains will be buried on Saturday at 10 am in a cemetery in the municipality of Guaynabo.

