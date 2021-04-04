Mother of accused of kidnapping, raping and shooting a minor in Miami speaks – Telemundo Miami (51)

Maira Santiesteban, mother of the man accused of kidnapping, raping and attempting to murder a minor in Miami, still cannot believe what her son did. “It happened, but as a mother I don’t think so.”

Devastated, the mother of the Cuban accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy in the face, cannot believe the facts for which her son remains in prison. “I wish they would allow me to be next to him there.”

From Cuba, he spoke with Telemundo 51 exclusively, and through tears he tries to find an explanation for the events, while asking forgiveness from the minor’s family. “Something very big must have happened to him, because … I still don’t understand, I don’t understand.”

Santiesteban, 43, according to the police report, in the early morning of March 27, forced a minor into his vehicle, sexually abused him and then shot him, leaving him lying on the street on a piece of land located in the northwest of Miami Dade.

“As a mother, as a grandmother, I am very sorry from my heart for what that little boy is going through, he doesn’t have to go through it, I am truly sorry,” she confesses afflicted.

The defendant’s mother said that on the day of the arrest, March 29, she spoke with her son on WhatsApp, something usual for them. But, he assures that he did not notice anything strange. “Everything was normal, he never said anything to me. I tell you that I still do not believe it.”

“I know they are going to punish him severely, I have to resign myself, this is really a very impressive act.” According to Maira, Santiesteban has 2 children in Cuba, a boy over 20 years old and a girl under 5.

Resigned, she knows that it will be very difficult to see her son again … “It’s the worst thing that could happen to me in my life, never seeing him again, never knowing about him again, it’s not easy.”