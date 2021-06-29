Mother of 3 Hispanic Children Found Dead in California Home Arrested for Murder



Alex Villanueva is the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / . / .

LOS ANGELES, California – The mother of three Latino children found dead in an East Los Angeles home on Monday was arrested on a murder suspect, and bail of two million dollars was imposed on himthe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) reported Tuesday.

Sandra Chico, 28, was detained this Monday afternoon as a “person of interest” after agents found her children, all under the age of three, unconscious in the East Los Angeles home.

Around midnight the woman was officially arrested and sent to a detention center. The Hispanic woman must make her first court appearance on Wednesday, LASD said.

The Los Angeles authorities explained in a statement that the three children are under three years of age and the neighbors told local media that the children were two boys and one girl.

Emergency call alerted authorities

The Police answered a call to his emergency number on Monday afternoon and agents went to the family’s home in an eminently Latino neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found the children unconscious and did not appear to be breathing, LASD Lt. Charles Calderaro told local media.

The mother of the children was in the house, along with another person who supposedly called the emergency service.

The children were pronounced dead in the home, located in the heart of East Los Angeles.

There are no previous reports of child abuse

Calderaro noted that there were no “obvious signs” of trauma. He added that there appears to be no record with the Department of Children and Family Services that the minors were in danger.

LASD has not revealed possible causes pending the results of the autopsy of the children, whose death occurs less than three months after a Latino mother allegedly murdered her three children in a neighborhood north of Los Angeles.

Last April, Liliana Carrillo, 30, was charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Joanna, 3, Terry, 2, and Sierra, 6 months, in the Reseda neighborhood.