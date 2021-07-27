Mother. Nature. New trailer for ‘Lamb’, a dark and atmospheric tale

A24 presents the North American trailer for ‘Lamb‘, supernatural drama directed by newcomer Valdimar Jhannsson that will hit theaters in the United States on October 8.

Written by Jhannsson himself with Sjn Sigurdsson, the official storyline for this Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV and Madants production follows “a childless couple from rural Iceland who one fine day make an alarming discovery in their sheepfold. , and that they must face the consequences of defying the will of nature. “

Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason and Bjrn Hlynur Haraldsson star in this promising “dark and atmospheric tale” that was presented in society during the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

As regards Spain, the film will be distributed in the near future by Vrtigo Films. This will be one of the six films present at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival that the company will distribute in our country in the near future. The other five are ‘Three floors‘by Nanni Moretti,’Nitram‘by Justin Kurzel, ‘Great Freedom’ by Sebastian Meise, ‘Where is Anne Frank?‘by Ari Folman, and’The Innocents‘by Eskil Vogt.

