Mother forces her 12-year-old daughter to marry to pay off $ 4,800 debt

Sadly, despite living in the 21st century, a practice that is a serious violation of children’s rights continues to be carried out in several countries of the world: child marriage.

According to data from the Plan International organization, every 2 seconds a girl is forcibly married, 14% of girls in developing countries will marry before reaching the age of 15 and one in 3 will have married before age 15. turning 18 years old.

Faced with this bleak outlook, the same organization calculated that by 2020, about 140 million girls were forced to marry at an early age, due to different circumstances.

Unfortunately, this practice seems to have no end, either for cultural reasons or because for many parents, the marriage of their minor children means salvation.

That happened in Córdoba, Spain, where a woman was recently arrested after forcing her 12-year-old daughter to marry a minor under 17, an action with which she could pay off a debt.

The crime took place in an improvised ceremony after which she was abused.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, it was the Spanish National Police that broke up this union, which lacked legal validity, and also carried out the rescue of the girl, after her own mother handed her over. She and 6 other people were also arrested on charges of crimes such as human trafficking, as well as illegal retention and sexual abuse.

The investigation of this case began last March when police officers learned that the minor had been forced to marry as payment of a debt equivalent to $ 4,800 dollars that her family contracted with another.

It was the mother of the minor who closed the deal and put her own daughter at the disposal of the other family, the groom’s parents. In addition, she was forced to have sexual relations with her “husband” and after celebrating a marriage ceremony, the minor was transferred out of the Andalusian city.

Apparently, the complaint was filed by personnel of the school the girl attended, since it seemed strange to them that she did not attend classes for several days and they called the mother to find out if something happened to her, and her response and reaction to them. it seemed strange.

Finally, the investigations led the police to La Coruña, where the family members who allegedly had “bought” the girl were found.

All the adults involved in this situation have been imprisoned and will continue their legal process behind bars.

