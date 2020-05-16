Mother dies who gave birth to triplets due to viruses; the girls have already been discharged | Pexels Photo

El Salvador witnessed one of the most heartbreaking news, especially in these times of health crisis. Is about a mother gave birth to her triplets and sadly dies from viruses. Meanwhile, the girls they have already been discharged, the father destroyed, he asked the community for help.

The Vicente García girls were born on May 1. Their names, Ana Zafiro, Andrea Nicolle and Ariana Giselle, were hospitalized, like his mother, but the latter lost her life days later, on May 10. For his part, the father, Hugo Alberto Vicente, was already handed over to the minors on May 13.

The victim, Erika Vicente, was declared lifeless from complications, from an apparent bacteria in his body. However, unofficial versions say that first it was said that the doctors indicated that it was due to the bacteria and then due to cardiac arrest. Now the family suggests it was due to the pandemic, according to Univisión.

The truth is that Erika Vicente did not wake up after the caesarean section and sadly lost her life 9 days later. Meanwhile, the father made a call from the Vista Linda neighborhood, in the Plan del Pino canton, in the municipality of Ciudad Delgado, which is where he vide. Well, he also has a 5-year-old girl.

In fact, Elmer Cardoza, mayor of the municipality, made a visit to the family, with a doctor and social worker, in order to verify that the little ones were in good condition. It is clear that the father is living a very painful moment, Despite the happiness of having her daughters, but she assures that she will stay strong.

