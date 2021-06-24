Mother died pushing baby car after being hit by truck in Queens, New York



FDNY ambulance and paramedic.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A woman died and her little baby was injured after both were hit by a truck at noon today in Queens (NYC).

The accident occurred in the vicinity of 150th Street and Cross Island Parkway in the Whitestone neighborhood, around 12:10 p.m., police said.

An unidentified woman in her 40s was walking along the access road to Cross Island Parkway with her 18 month old daughter in a stroller when a truck turned and hit them, the NYPD reported.

The mother was pronounced dead at the hospital and her baby suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was taken into custody with pending charges, reported Pix11. No further information was available at this time.

This year, NYC road accidents have increased, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute. Also since confinement there are more riders – delivery men and walkers – in the streets, and not all of them are legal.

Hollywood actress Lisa Banes died last week after being hit in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run scooter on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. And around the same time, Darwin Edison Durazno, a 16-year-old cyclist teenager, was fatally run over in Queens (NYC).