In 2013, mother and son merged their talent and creativity, from which beautiful creations flow, ranging from hair accessories, centerpieces, altars for the Virgin, vases, lamps, halajeras, among others.

Its most recent product is facial protectors or masks, used as a measure to protect against the coronavirus, which today this object has become a worldwide fashion.

Óscar Alemán and his mother Patricia Carola Ortiz Moreno, are the duo of manualistas who started with plastic, as a way to recycle, contribute to the environment and thus shape beautiful creations.

“In 2013 my mom earned a cell phone at La Loto. The first thing he did was search YouTube, he started watching craft tutorials and recycling with plastic bottles. Both of us have always liked crafts and our work was easier, ”says Óscar, who recalls that he started designing lamps with bottles and fan covers.

Also read: Wear a mask in the rain Are we still protected from the Covid-19?

Doña Patricia Carola before starting this project, elaborated cards for birthdays, weddings and promotions, but being diagnosed with arthritis, she stopped working for a while. Then she returned to get involved in this magical world, designing home decorations based on plastic bottles with her son, who together make a good team.

From altars for the Virgin, vases, lamps, halajeras, centerpieces, among other creations are part of the work carried out by mother and son. THE PRESS / Jader Flores

The art of recycling

Óscar says that before starting this project called “The power of recycling, a work of art”, he worked in a straightening and painting workshop; and his mom had a little sale.

“I was working in the sale for a while, but afterwards as it was not being profitable, we were left with only this recycling. We were exhibiting our products in the fairgrounds, but when the 2018 protests began, we retired, and we began to participate in entrepreneurial fairs, ”adds Óscar, who is in charge of giving color to each work of art, while his mother soaks every design.

In addition to helping to paint, Óscar is in charge of looking for materials. “We have a girl who we buy the three-liter bottles from a Cordoba and some neighbors who know that we work with this, give us bags of bottles as a gift,” he says.

Also Read: Doctors Go To The Help Of Doctors: Diagnostic Center Will Perform Free Thoracic Scans To Restrooms To Detect Covid-19

“I like recycling, I think it is a way to contribute to caring for our environment,” adds Patricia Carola, who learned this art empirically.

“My school has been YouTube, most of the things and inventions I have taken from there, but of course it takes their work and dedication,” he says.

Lamps with any religious image and already with their spark plug and connection cost 400 cordobas. THE PRESS / JADER FLORES

Face protectors

At the beginning of May, in the face of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, mother and son decided to start with face shields or masks, which have been in good demand, says Óscar, who is currently giving personalized craft classes and before starting the pandemic, He was with the Nicaraguan North American Cultural Center giving craft and recycling workshops.

“We started this thing about masks recently, after a neighbor came to ask if we had masks and from there my mom started making them and since we weren’t selling anything, this product helped us,” he said.

“They brought him one of the acetate masks that they are selling, which are very thin sheets and with that model he began to make them and from there a friend shared it on networks and they have been calling us,” he adds.

At a market stall in Huembes where he buys religious images, he has some home products on display, but sales have dropped, for now it is the masks that are in demand.

According to Óscar these can be washed with chlorine and disinfected with alcohol, without affecting the mask.

It may interest you: Another doctor dies with symptoms of Covid-19 in León

From hair accessories, centerpieces, altars for the Virgin, vases, lamps, halajeras, among others. THE PRESS / JADER FLORES

Prices vary

The decorations vary in price according to the style and size. Lamps with any religious image and already with their spark plug and connection cost 400 cordobas.

The hoops for girls cost 70, the presser feet 50 and the key rings 50 cordobas. The arches with the virgin walk between 600 and 700 cordobas, depending on the size.

Face shields cost 80 cordobas. For more information you can contact him at 22891174 or 88150813.