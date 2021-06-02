Mother and daughter give birth together

There are many couples who have unfortunately tried for a long time to get pregnant naturally without being able to do so. The good news is that today, thanks to the advancement of science and medicine, there are many methods and treatments that can help achieve this.

One of the most widely used methods is IVF and even the so-called surrogacy, where couples pay women who are willing to carry in their womb for 9 months that will not be theirs.

But there may also be someone in the family who wants to help the cause and offer to serve as surrogate mothers.

That was what he lived a Michigan couple of Kelsi and Kyle Pierce, who after going through several medical examinations in which they were told that it would be difficult to get pregnant in the traditional way, opted for a surrogate belly.

But what would be your surprise that Kelsi’s mother, a 54-year-old woman in perfect health, raised her hand to be the one to carry her own grandson.

After undergoing treatment, Kelsi’s mother’s pregnancy was finally going smoothly. But it would not be many days when this family would receive great news: Kelsi was also pregnant.

“It wasn’t something that I thought was even a possibility. When I saw the two lines I was completely amazed because I had never seen two lines. I had gone so crazy that I was checking them every month and trying so hard to see lines that weren’t there… So seeing it clearly in front of my eyes, I thought, ‘No, no, this is a flawed test.’ I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but it was so crazy and exciting, ”commented the young mother.

Mother and daughter were then each waiting for a girl. The best thing would be that both gave birth a couple of days apart, one of the other assisting in the delivery and fortunately, both they and the babies had no complications.

