The relationship of mother and daughter between Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía continues to give something to talk about, after the latter said in an interview that her mother used drugs when she was pregnant with her and assured that the singer had an affair with her ex-partner, reason why she decided to abort.

Before these statements, “La Guzmán” came out to show his face and explained his version of events: “This has been a very long story, thanks to my work, he has a place to live, he has luxuries, he has a place to eat and it has been a long time since I I left my house and I did it and I hope that someday she will achieve all her dreams, but that does not mean that I am her trash can, that does not mean that people do not know that I can have mistakes and I have had them, but I have also had to recover, to review all my character defects and to be a better person, to be a better mother, but she does not allow me to get closer, she has me blocked on the cell phone, “he revealed.

The rocker flatly denied having slept with Christian Estrada, her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and the father of the son that Frida aborted, supposedly “because it is horrible to learn that your mother had something to do with the father of your son, I did not want to bring the world to that baby with that story behind it, it was something that I do not wish even my worst enemy; It is something that I have not recovered from and I know that I am going to need a lot of therapy, but when my baby died, my mother died for me too, ”Frida said in an interview with the magazine Tv Notas.

“I would never in my life go to bed with someone who has been with my daughter, I can swear to it by God, by me, by all my fans who love and support me. And that in no way have we attacked Frida,” Alejandra revealed. in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

About the last time he was able to have contact with the young singer, Silvia Pinal’s daughter said: “I spoke to her on her birthday and the only thing I received were insults … She insists that she has a video which does not exist, because I never I have had to hide nothing in my life, let alone something as low as what is accused, which is false, totally false, and I put my hands on fire because I do not lie, it is the only thing I have not done in my life, lie”.

The interpreter of “My worst mistake” took the opportunity to be honest and said sadly that she had not received the support of her daughter when she needed it most.

“It is time for me to speak, for me to say that everything that I have not had or have not asked for, during so many operations Frida has never been at my side, also when it is necessary to give, but I have learned to living like this, I have learned to live alone, I have learned to live with this great pain because she is my daughter, because I love her, because I want to see her happy, I have also given her everything, ”she said.

Likewise, the artist expressed that her daughter is the one who has made her own decisions for some years. “When he decided to get married, he did not make me participate, nor did he ask me for permission, nor to be in Playboy magazine. She has made her decisions for herself, which I also did since I was 17 years old, I also claimed my mother’s absence, but single mothers know that it is the only option to be able to help them out, in any case, she will never I denied seeing his father, and I think that was important, since they could coexist and could continue with a relationship ”

The 28-year-old girl made strong statements to the Mexican magazine, where she assured that her mother used drugs when she was pregnant: “My mom, pregnant with me, smoked marijuana and inhaled cocaine. But the strongest thing is that your own mother invites you to take drugs with her, that already exceeds anything. “

In addition to revealing this, the also singer said that she has a childhood full of ugly memories because she assures that when she was 5 years old, the rocker drugged her with the smoke from “the mote” she smoked.

“I grew up seeing her on drugs and I have many ugly memories, like when she smoked weed and blew all the smoke on my face, so I was all pacheque, and at the most I was about 5 years old,” he confessed.

