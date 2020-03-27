Women offered family members cremation services in Colorado, but offered the remains to others

A mother and his daughter are accused of selling parts of human bodies without the consent of the families, taking advantage of the fact that they directed a mortuary in Colorado, U.S.

Megan Hess, 43, and Shirley Koch, 66, were arrested and charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.

The women opened the mortuary Sunset Mesa in Montrose in 2009 and then started a nonprofit donor services business, according to the District Attorney’s Office. U.S from Colorado.

The accusation states that women sold to customers the parts of the Body which were later used for scientific, medical or educational purposes.

Prosecutors allege that the mother and the daughter they did not always have permission from the families to donate the remains, they also point out that they even donated whole bodies or parts of the Body.