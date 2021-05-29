Mother and child abandoned at the border reunited

15 minutes. The Nicaraguan Meylin Obregón and her son Wilton Gutiérrez, the boy abandoned on the border of the United States and Mexico by human traffickers and discovered by an immigration agent in a video that went around the world, met this Friday in Texas after almost 2 months apart.

Noticias Telemundo captured this long-awaited reunion after the 10-year-old boy left the Casa Padre shelter, where he stayed for about 2 months.

However, they had both been able to see each other a couple of times a week thanks to the center’s visitation regime.

Later, both immigrants were transferred to La Posada Providencia, a shelter for immigrants and asylum seekers located in the Texas town of San Benito.

In the images, a mother and son could be seen getting into a car at Casa Padre and then walking embraced at La Posada Providencia. Emergency shelter is provided here and the immediate needs of immigrants are catered for while they consider their next resettlement step.

The case went viral

The boy’s case gained national and international resonance after he was found alone crying on the Texas border, on April 1, after the group he was traveling with left him.

The video, taken by the border agent who found the child, shocked social networks. This drew attention to her story and the disappearance of her mother, who – according to the woman’s testimonies – was kidnapped in Mexico.

After several days missing, Obregón entered the United States and applied for asylum in hopes of reuniting with her son.

But what was thought would be a quick process for the minor to reunite with his family It got complicated after his father, who resides in Nicaragua, requested his custodyAlthough the mother’s lawyer stated that he had given her permission for the mother to emigrate with the minor to the United States.

The two immigrants are expected to move to Miami, where the minor’s uncle, Misael Obregón, resides with his family.

Misael explained this Friday in a video posted on his YouTube channel that he was “excited” after learning about the “miracle” that his nephew was going to be released and could be reunited with his mother.

The minor’s uncle thanked God that the boy and his sister are finally free and vowed that Wilton would become a “good man” in the United States.