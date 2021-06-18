Mother and baby girl found dead in their luxury Connecticut home



The local police are investigating the case.

Photo: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead yesterday inside their home on the north side of town Westport, in Connecticut.

Local police responded to a home around 4 p.m. Thursday and found a woman dead inside. Then the girl’s body was discovered. There was a large police presence at the scene until last night.

The great two-story residence is located on the corner of Lyndale Park, a private road, approximately two miles north of downtown Westport. A cut stone wall surrounds the front of the property, topped with a wrought iron fence, CT Post detailed.

At one point, a team of investigators appeared to be searching the grounds just in front of the home’s three-stall garage, before walking to the front door. Police believe the incident was isolated “And we do not believe that there is any active threat to the community.” At the moment There were no details on the identities of the victims, who called the police or the cause of the deaths.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will be closed for normal activities Friday, but open to parents and students to offer mental health services.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed of the tragic and premature loss of one of our parents and his beloved daughter ”, Scarice wrote in an email last night. “There are no words that can comfort the sensation of pain we feel for this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our condolences to all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. “

Scarice said the district has “begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and teachers,” and offered links to mental health resources.

