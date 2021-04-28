MOTA-ENGIL: analysis, assessment and recommendation

COMPANY’S DESCRIPTION

Founded in 1946, the Mota-Engil Group is today a multinational with activity focused on the construction and management of infrastructure segmented by the following areas:

Engineering and Construction: bridges, dams, highways, roads, railways, ports, airports, canals, tunnels, etc.

Environment and services: urban and industrial solid waste management, water supply and wastewater treatment, operation of port terminals, roads and railways, rail freight services, pipeline reconstruction, building maintenance, landscape architecture services, etc.

Infrastructure and Transport Concessions (Grupo Ascendi): management of highways, railways, metropolitan and bridges.

Energy and Mining: Mexico’s first private energy operator through Generadora Fénix.

Logistics: Takargo, was the first private operator in Portugal in the rail freight transport.

Leader in Portugal and with a consolidated position in the ranking of the 30 largest European construction groups, Mota-Engil is present in 3 continents and 28 countries, spread over 3 geographic areas:

Europe (31.1% of business volume): Portugal, Spain, Poland, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Latin America (38.1%): Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Aruba.

Africa (30.8%): Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, South Africa, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Guinea, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Kenya.

Mota-Engil SGPS is listed on Euronext Lisbon and is part of the main index of the Portuguese stock market, the PSI 20. Its share capital is € 237,505,141.

Main shareholders:

SGC-SGPS

64.68%

Flottant

24.10%

Norges Bank

3.18%

Mutima Capital Management

3.18%

Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC

2.29%

Indices:

IN FAMILY BUSINESS

PSI 20 EX BANKS

PSI 20

PSI ALL-SHARE

PSI INDUSTRIALS

LAST PUBLISHED RESULTS: 2020

At the end of 2020, Mota Engil’s business volume amounted to € 2,429 million, -17% vs. 2019. The impact of the pandemic on turnover is estimated at € 360 million.

Business volume in Europe increased by 8%, mainly driven by E&C activity in Poland, which grew by 65%. EBITDA in this region was up 26%.

In Africa the volume of business decreased by 24%; EBITDA margin in Africa reached 25%.

Latin America was the region most affected by the pandemic (mainly Peru, Mexico and Brazil). The EBITDA margin in the South American region was 14%.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to € 380 million (with negative impact of COVID-19 of € 45 million), with EBITDA margin growth throughout 2020 to close at 16% from 12% in 1H20. Operating income fell 23% to € 144 million and the net loss at the end of 2020 amounted to € 20 million, with an extraordinary provision of € 10 million.

SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY

Net debt at the end of 2020 amounts to € 1,243 million, up from 1,213 a year ago. The average life of the debt is 2.4 years and a cost of 5%, slightly lower than in 2019. The DFN / EBITDA multiple is now 4.53v, at adjusted levels.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT

The contract portfolio at the end of 2020 totaled € 6,052 million, with a greater relevance of long-term contracts. E&C represents 89%.

Investment in 2020 was 25% lower than a year ago due to the adjustment for COVID-19 that caused some delays in projects as a measure of risk mitigation and efficiency in the location of capital.

Investment in E&C reached € 44 million, representing 3% of E&C sales, in line with the previous year. Investment in A&S was € 93 million, representing 47% of the total.

Long-term investment was 31% of the total and mainly related to mining projects in Africa.

BUSINESS PERSPECTIVE

The company’s own forecasts suggest that 2021 will be an execution year, taking into account the quality level of the portfolio, with sales expectations at levels close to those of 2019. The company expects to maintain a resilient EBITDA margin at a historical level and is confident of maintaining its order book above € 6 billion. The forecast for investments is to reach an amount between € 200 million and € 250 million.

The company expects to carry out a capital increase shortly and remains focused on generating organic cash flow to help strengthen the capital structure.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

The group currently maintains a controlled debt that will help it overcome the difficulties that will come with the contraction of the world economy. The evolution of the contract portfolio is very encouraging and anticipates a recovery in revenue volume once the pandemic is over. It has moderated investments and maintains the most profitable projects with the highest cash flows.

In a valuation by ratios on estimation of results for the end of 2021, with an estimated EPS of € 0.11 / share, the PER it stands at 13.5v level with room for improvement compared to its historical average; Adjusted the PER with the growth of EPS (+ 221.8%), the PEG ratio is placed at very low levels and thus shows the potential for an improvement in the price. Multiple PVC around 2v and high return on equity (ROE of 15.4%).

Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is neutral on the medium / long-term value, which we will review after the publication of 1Q21 results. At the moment, the forecasts for the full year have low consistency.