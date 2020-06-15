MONDAY, 06/15/2020 08:06

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelection MexicanLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveDREACHESPUTES> 7THPUTES> 2017 m.

Warm Monday in Monterrey with maximum temperature of 31 degrees and panorama of mostly sunny sky

INFO7

By: Alejandra Medina

See More of Air and Health

INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.