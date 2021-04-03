Most wanted criminal in Bangladesh by Interpol has supposed Dominican passport



One of the most wanted men by the Bangladeshi authorities and by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) appears with a Dominican passport on the list of fugitives of that entity.

Bangladeshi Zeesan Ahmed, Against whom charges of murder and possession of explosives weigh, he possesses an alleged passport of the Dominican Republic it is not known how.

El Diario Libre this week reviewed the case of the 1.67-meter-tall, 51-year-old South Asian.

The Caribbean newspaper refers to a story published in October 2019 in the Bangladeshi newspaper bdnews24.com stating that Zeesan Ahmed he was named in 2001 on the list of the Ministry of the Interior of that country as one of the 23 “main criminals” along with a reward for his arrest.

“In May 2003, two officers from the Police Detective Section were killed in an operation to arrest him at a Malibagh hotel. The incident caused a stir across the country. Later, Zeesan Ahmed he hid and fled to India, from where he went to Dubai, ”says the report from the Bangladeshi media.

For its part, The Daily Star newspaper reported in an October 2019 report that Zeesan was arrested in the United Arab Emirates, but that he was later released on bail by a Dubai court.

The aforementioned British media explains that Zeesan had an Indian passport that expired in 2019 and that, since then, he has been using one from the Dominican Republic.

In view of the controversy, a source from the Central Electoral Board (JCE) told Diario Libre that the fugitive does not appear in the institution’s records, so it is most likely that the offender obtained it fraudulently.