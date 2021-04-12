Most virtual students will not yet return to face-to-face classes in schools in NYC



Some 51,000 students will return to face-to-face classes in NYC schools from April 26

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Last Friday the deadline for the parents of those children of public schools from New York who are still taking virtual lessons and wanting return to face-to-face classes give their endorsement to send their little ones to the classrooms, but only about 51,000 said they were ready. Most students will continue with remote classes.

The figures were revealed this Monday by the City Department of Education (DOE), who explained that 26,500 students in preschool through grade 5, like 10,000 high school, 13,000 from middle school and 1,500 from special education programs chose to return to face-to-face classes before the end of this school year, from April 26 next.

The data was announced just as the new protocols went into effect to close schools when four are detected COVID-19 cases, instead of 2.

“New York City set the reopening gold standard for districts across the country, and we are delighted to welcome approximately 51,000 new students from all grades to schools in two weeks, “said the Chancellor of Education, Meisha Ross Porter. “Our goal has been to get all students back to school, so we opened the window for participation. And we look forward to welcoming them back to our communities, but also working with schools to make sure we can host as many children five days a week as possible. “

Despite the fact that the vast majority of students in virtual classes, which is estimated to be close to 70%, did not choose to return to face-to-face classes, Mayor Bill de Blasio denied that it is about mistrust or fear of parents about safety in schools with regarding COVID-19.

“I think there has been a growing understanding for months that schools are very, very safe. I don’t think that’s the problem here. I think it’s about what works with people’s lives. And for some parents, it was so important that their children really needed that connection in person again… and those are the children who chose to participate, ”said the president. “But for others, especially since it’s late in the school year, I think they wanted the continuity they had“.

De Blasio He insisted that the school sites are being handled with great care and responsibility in matters of safety and health.

“The focus, as always, health and safety first, also a more stable schedule for our children and families, because they deserve it. And we know, we know from experience how safe our schools are. We set a gold standard of health and safety measures that would work, and they have: the safest place to be in New York City is our schools“, He reiterated De Blasio, who referred to the new guides.

“There have been changes to the CDC guidance for elementary school that we are implementing, but even with the existing six foot rule in middle and high schools, we will be able to accommodate children who want to return,” said the mayor, warning that the admission of new children to schools will not affect students who are already taking face-to-face classes.