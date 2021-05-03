Most viewed Netflix series in April You must have seen one!

Most viewed Netflix series in April 2021 You must have seen one! | Instagram

On this occasion we will mention those Netflix productions that managed to cause a great fury around the world during the month of April, so if I have not yet seen it, I do not know what you expect, because they are really good.

Like every end of the month, the famous platform Netflix announces the most viewed series on its platform and in April our country of Mexico proudly led this ranking.

And is that the series ‘Who killed Sara?’ it became the most viewed worldwide, followed by ‘La Serpiente’.

The truth is that the red logo streaming platform has become one of many people’s favorite platforms during the time of social confinement.

In this sense, the streaming giant has had to continually nurture and renew its content platform.

This is how various productions have become the favorite of many people, which is why the name “Netflix” is one of the most listened to on a day-to-day basis.

Here are the series most views in April:

1

Who killed Sara?

The first season premiered on March 24, 2021 and was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.

The story centers on Álex, who was incriminated for the murder of his sister and seeks revenge to prove the opposite, and also intends to unearth the true culprit of the crime.

The truth is that the first season was a success, so fans are looking forward to the second season that premieres on May 19.

two

The snake

It was created by Tom Shankland and the first season premiered on April 2, 2021.

In it they narrate how the assassin Charles Sobhraj, the main suspect of assassinations in India, Thailand and the ‘Hippie Tail’ of Nepal was captured in 1975 and 1976.

He became Interpol’s most wanted man having repeatedly escaped authorities around the world and with arrest warrants on three continents.

3

New Amsterdam

Dr. Max Goodwin aims to provide exceptional care and break through the bureaucracy of the hospital where he comes to be the medical director.

This series has been running for two seasons and the third season is expected to arrive on Netflix at the end of May.

4

Ginny & Georgia

The story created by Sarah Lampert features a season, in which the distraught 15-year-old Ginny Miller feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother Georgia Miller.

After some years on the run, Georgia decides to give her family a ‘normal life’ in New England, however, her past threatens her and her family so she will do anything to protect her.

5

The Irregulars

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the Baker Street Irregulars work alongside Dr. Watson to save the city of London from supernatural elements.

The series has one season and was created by Weronika Tofilska and Johnny Kenton.

6

Shadow and bone

This series was created by Eric Heisserer and has a season where a young soldier lives in a world divided in two by a perpetual barrier of darkness and discovers a power that could unite her country.

As she tries to hone her power, dangerous forces are plotting against her, thieving thugs and murderers are at war, so it will take more than magic to survive.

7

Vincenzo

Italian lawyer and mafia adviser Vincenzo Cassano returns to Korea due to a conflict in his organization.

On his way, he meets the lawyer Cha-young with whom he joins forces to destroy the evildoers who are not punished by the law.

The series was created by Kim Hee-won and has one season.

8

The Circle: USA

This series premiered in 2020 and has a total of two seasons.

Participants must choose between themselves or others in a series of competitions that will win them a cash prize.

9

Nine-tailed fox legend

In the one-season story created by Kang Shin-hyo a nine-tailed fox settles in the city and is chased by a television PD.

10

The Blacklist

Raymond Red Reddington is one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives and he turns himself in at the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC.

In the last 20 years he has made a list, called ‘The Blacklist’ of criminals and terrorists that the FBI cannot search because it does not know they exist, so he claims that he and the FBI have the same interests.