Most viewed Netflix and Amazon series so far in 2021 | AFP

Two of the digital platforms most important today in the entertainment industry are undoubtedly Amazon and Netflix, surely you will be interested in knowing the names of the most viewed series so far this 2021.

Since the beginning of the year both Netflix Like Amazon, they decided to expand the content catalog, surprising several subscribers, but at the same time eliminating some titles, probably due to the little traffic they had during the last months.

Although it was Netflix that started this digital entertainment business quickly, large companies such as Amazon, Disney and HBO began to create their own content and have become strong competition from the platform, however so far they have not been able to take away the throne .

Surely for millions thinking about renting a movie digitally or simply paying to watch content you want seemed quite far from reality, but without a doubt it was something that has enchanted millions, due to the fact that from the comfort of your home you can enjoy your favorite content.

This applies not only to movies but also documentaries, cartoons and of course the series, same that you will immediately know which have been the most popular in these months of 2021.

Among the list we find the Spanish actor Mario Casas starring in the series “El Inocente”, surely some of his fans when hearing his name were excited and began to see the series, of course they stayed after the content and the plot and not just because the actor’s participation.

Another series that you can find on this list is undoubtedly “The Underground Railroad”, which tells the life of a young woman who wants her freedom before the civil war, she is in the south of the United States and her name is Cora Randall.

Two greats in the industry that always have interesting content are sure to leave you wanting to see more with each passing month.

As a subscriber of either of the two platforms, you could give yourself an idea of ​​the most popular content, specifically talking about the series, and in case it is not like that, do not worry here we present it:

Netflix

Luis Miguel: The series Lucifer Who m @ to Sara? Ragnarok The innocent The Kominsky method False identity Passion of hawks Lady of steel

As expected Luis Miguel: The series continues to sweep this list, especially since the second season was just launched.

Our favorite Devil awaits us with more intrigue, action and adventure what fate holds for Lucifer.

Another series that has undoubtedly left many more than shocked is undoubtedly Who m @ to Sara? Especially since a second part has already been confirmed.

Amazon

The Underground Railroad Panic Traveling with the Derbez DOM Invincible They Good Doctor Everybody hates Chris Savages

It is likely that you have heard something about at least one of these series, without a doubt Amazon is making excellent productions, not only entertaining but with strong content as is the case of the Good Doctor series, which focuses on the history of Shaun Murphy a young doctor with autism and Savant syndrome who begins working in one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country.

In addition to the series in which Eugenio Derbez and his family undertake a journey like they have never done before, where we not only entertain ourselves with their occurrences but also with the drama that we get to see within the Derbez family.