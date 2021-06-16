Most valuable players of Eurocopa: Mbappé leader, Llorente first Spanish

Four English in the top 10
World MVP Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable player of the Eurocup with 160 million euros. The Frenchman is the clear leader in the ranking of the highest rated footballers in the continental tournament. The English Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho complete the podium with 120 and 100 million euros, respectively.
The Belgians Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are the next classified with € 100 million. In total, the top five players reach or exceed a hundred million valuation.
The top 10 is completed by Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, LaLiga’s new MVP, German Joshua Kimmich, English striker Raheem Sterling and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes: all of them are priced at € 90 million. Tenth place goes to another England player, Manchester United pro Marcus Rashford.
Mbappé, Kane, Sancho, Lukaku: the most valuable players of the European Championship
54 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M
RB Leipzig
53 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M
Naples
52 de Vrij – Netherlands – € 50 M
Inter
51 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M
Naples
50 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M
Villarreal CF
49 Ousmane Dembélé – France – € 50 M
FC Barcelona
48 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M
Man city
47 N’Golo Kanté – France – € 55 M
Chelsea
46 David Alaba – Austria – € 55 M
Bayern
45 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M
PSG
44 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M
Leicester City
43 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M
Dortmund
42 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M
Bayern
41 Antoine Griezmann – France – € 60 M
FC Barcelona
40 Koke – Spain – € 60 M
Atlético de Madrid
39 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M
Real Madrid
38 Paul Pogba – France – € 60 M
Man United
37 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M
Inter
36 Leroy Sané – Germany – € 60 M
Bayern
35 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M
Juventus
34 Jules Koundé – France – € 60 M
Sevilla FC
33 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M
AC Milan
32 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M
Inter
31 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – € 65 M
Liverpool
30 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M
Aston Villa
29 Timo Werner – Germany – € 65 M
Chelsea
28 Kingsley Coman – France – € 65 M
Bayern
27 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M
Inter
26 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M
West Ham
25 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M
Arsenal
24 Raphaël Varane – France – € 70 M
Real Madrid
23 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – € 70 M
Man city
22 Leon Goretzka – Germany – € 70 M
Bayern
21 Serge Gnabry – Germany – € 70 M
Bayern
20 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M
Man city
19 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M
Real society
18 Kai Havertz – Germany – € 70 M
Chelsea
17 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M
FC Barcelona
16 Rúben Days – Portugal – € 75 M
Man city
15 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M
Chelsea
14 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – € 70 M
Juventus
13 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M
Atlético de Madrid
12 João Félix – Portugal – € 80 M
Atlético de Madrid
11 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M
Man city
10 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85 M
Man United
9 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – € 90 M
Man United
8 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M
Man city
7 Joshua Kimmich – Germany – € 90 M
Bayern
6 Frenkie de Jong – Netherlands – € 90 M
FC Barcelona
5 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M
Man city
4 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M
Inter
3 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M
Dortmund
2 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M
Spurs
1 Kylian Mbappé – France – € 160 M
PSG
João Félix and Marcos Llorente in the top 15
Athletics João Félix and Marcos Llorente are in the top 15 with 80 million euros of market value each. Thus, the Madrilenian is the most valuable Spaniard of the team trained by Luis Enrique.
After Llorente appear Pedri, in 17th position, Mikel Oyarzabal (19th) and City pivot Rodri (20th), all three with a market value of € 70 million.
Varane, Koundé, Courtois or Alaba
The French Raphaël Varane is the next LaLiga player in the ranking of the most valuable players of the European Championship. Then there are others such as Jules Koundé (34), Thibaut Courtois (39), Koke (40) and Antoine Griezmann (41) – all with € 60 million -.
New Real Madrid signing David Alaba is number 46 with 55 million euros, five more than Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembélé and Villarreal CF center-back Pau Torres.
France second, Spain fourth: the most valuable teams of the Eurocup
24 Finland – Workforce value: € 44.6 M
Data updated on June 15, 2021
23 North Macedonia – Workforce value: € 61.8 M
22 Hungary – Workforce value: € 74.5 M
21 Slovakia – Workforce value: € 131.1 M
20 Wales – Workforce value: € 176.75 M
19 Czech Republic – Workforce value: € 186 M
18 Russia – Workforce value: € 191.8 M
17 Ukraine – Workforce value: € 197.2 M
16 Sweden – Workforce value: € 215 million
15 Poland – Workforce value: € 254.8 M
14 Scotland – Workforce value: € 269.8 M
13 Switzerland – Workforce value: € 288.5 M
12 Denmark – Workforce value: € 310.7 M
11 Austria – Workforce value: € 320.1 M
10 Turkey – Workforce value: € 325 M
9 Croatia – Workforce value: € 376.8 M
8 Netherlands – Workforce value: € 607 M
7 Belgium – Workforce value: € 669.4 M
6 Italy – Workforce value: € 751 M
5 Portugal – Workforce value: € 882.5 M
4 Spain – Workforce value: € 915 M
3 Germany – Workforce value: € 936.5 M
2 France – Workforce value: € 1,030 million
1 England – Workforce value: € 1,260 M
The most valuable XI of the Transfermarkt Eurocup.
