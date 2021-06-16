Most valuable players of Eurocopa: Mbappé leader, Llorente first Spanish

Four English in the top 10

World MVP Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable player of the Eurocup with 160 million euros. The Frenchman is the clear leader in the ranking of the highest rated footballers in the continental tournament. The English Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho complete the podium with 120 and 100 million euros, respectively.

The Belgians Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are the next classified with € 100 million. In total, the top five players reach or exceed a hundred million valuation.

The top 10 is completed by Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, LaLiga’s new MVP, German Joshua Kimmich, English striker Raheem Sterling and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes: all of them are priced at € 90 million. Tenth place goes to another England player, Manchester United pro Marcus Rashford.

54 Dani Olmo – Spain – Market value: € 45 M

RB Leipzig

53 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy – € 48 M

Naples

52 de Vrij – Netherlands – € 50 M

Inter

51 Piotr Zielinski – Poland – € 50 M

Naples

50 Pau Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Villarreal CF

49 Ousmane Dembélé – France – € 50 M

FC Barcelona

48 Ferran Torres – Spain – € 50 M

Man city

47 N’Golo Kanté – France – € 55 M

Chelsea

46 David Alaba – Austria – € 55 M

Bayern

45 Marco Verratti – Italy – € 55 M

PSG

44 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M

Leicester City

43 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M

Dortmund

42 Robert Lewandowski – Poland – € 60 M

Bayern

41 Antoine Griezmann – France – € 60 M

FC Barcelona

40 Koke – Spain – € 60 M

Atlético de Madrid

39 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M

Real Madrid

38 Paul Pogba – France – € 60 M

Man United

37 Milan Skriniar – Slovakia – € 60 M

Inter

36 Leroy Sané – Germany – € 60 M

Bayern

35 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 60 M

Juventus

34 Jules Koundé – France – € 60 M

Sevilla FC

33 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 60 M

AC Milan

32 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy – € 60 M

Inter

31 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – € 65 M

Liverpool

30 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M

Aston Villa

29 Timo Werner – Germany – € 65 M

Chelsea

28 Kingsley Coman – France – € 65 M

Bayern

27 Nicoló Barella – Italy – € 65 M

Inter

26 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M

West Ham

25 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M

Arsenal

24 Raphaël Varane – France – € 70 M

Real Madrid

23 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – € 70 M

Man city

22 Leon Goretzka – Germany – € 70 M

Bayern

21 Serge Gnabry – Germany – € 70 M

Bayern

20 Rodri – Spain – € 70 M

Man city

19 Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain – € 70 M

Real society

18 Kai Havertz – Germany – € 70 M

Chelsea

17 Pedri – Spain – € 70 M

FC Barcelona

16 Rúben Days – Portugal – € 75 M

Man city

15 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M

Chelsea

14 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – € 70 M

Juventus

13 Marcos Llorente – Spain – € 80 M

Atlético de Madrid

12 João Félix – Portugal – € 80 M

Atlético de Madrid

11 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M

Man city

10 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85 M

Man United

9 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – € 90 M

Man United

8 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M

Man city

7 Joshua Kimmich – Germany – € 90 M

Bayern

6 Frenkie de Jong – Netherlands – € 90 M

FC Barcelona

5 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M

Man city

4 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M

Inter

3 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M

Dortmund

2 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M

Spurs

1 Kylian Mbappé – France – € 160 M

PSG

Athletics João Félix and Marcos Llorente are in the top 15 with 80 million euros of market value each. Thus, the Madrilenian is the most valuable Spaniard of the team trained by Luis Enrique.

After Llorente appear Pedri, in 17th position, Mikel Oyarzabal (19th) and City pivot Rodri (20th), all three with a market value of € 70 million.

Varane, Koundé, Courtois or Alaba

The French Raphaël Varane is the next LaLiga player in the ranking of the most valuable players of the European Championship. Then there are others such as Jules Koundé (34), Thibaut Courtois (39), Koke (40) and Antoine Griezmann (41) – all with € 60 million -.

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba is number 46 with 55 million euros, five more than Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembélé and Villarreal CF center-back Pau Torres.

24 Finland – Workforce value: € 44.6 M

Data updated on June 15, 2021

23 North Macedonia – Workforce value: € 61.8 M

22 Hungary – Workforce value: € 74.5 M

21 Slovakia – Workforce value: € 131.1 M

20 Wales – Workforce value: € 176.75 M

19 Czech Republic – Workforce value: € 186 M

18 Russia – Workforce value: € 191.8 M

17 Ukraine – Workforce value: € 197.2 M

16 Sweden – Workforce value: € 215 million

15 Poland – Workforce value: € 254.8 M

14 Scotland – Workforce value: € 269.8 M

13 Switzerland – Workforce value: € 288.5 M

12 Denmark – Workforce value: € 310.7 M

11 Austria – Workforce value: € 320.1 M

10 Turkey – Workforce value: € 325 M

9 Croatia – Workforce value: € 376.8 M

8 Netherlands – Workforce value: € 607 M

7 Belgium – Workforce value: € 669.4 M

6 Italy – Workforce value: € 751 M

5 Portugal – Workforce value: € 882.5 M

4 Spain – Workforce value: € 915 M

3 Germany – Workforce value: € 936.5 M

2 France – Workforce value: € 1,030 million

1 England – Workforce value: € 1,260 M

The most valuable XI of the Transfermarkt Eurocup.

