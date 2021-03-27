Most valuable players in the world: Erling Haaland, fourth in the ranking

Kane is now third

Erling Haaland is the main beneficiary of the latest Transfermarkt updates and the upward trend in the Norwegian market value has helped him to rise to fourth place in the world ranking of the most valuable footballers of the moment.

The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker enjoys the maximum value of his short professional career, € 110m, which allows him to be the ‘MVP’ of the Bundesliga and equal in fourth place overall with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

This time, a total of 10 players reach or exceed the barrier of 100 million euros in market value. In the first place there are no changes and Kylian Mbappé (PSG) remains the world leader with € 180 million, Neymar (PSG) is second again (€ 128 million), while Harry Kane (Tottenham) completes the podium with 120 million.

Mbappé, Haaland: the 25 most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

March 2021 data

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 M

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 million

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

6 Sadio Mané (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100 M

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

4 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

4 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110 M

3 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

2 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 128 M

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 180 M

Compared to last December, Kane improves one position (it retains its value from then) and Haaland five (+ € 10 million). The devaluations of various Premier League heavyweights have contributed to these two developments: Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling drops 28 million to 100; Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané down 10 and 20 million euros, respectively.

Likewise, the most valuable defender on the planet Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) continues in sixth place, but suffers a devaluation of € 10 million. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also loses. The Belgian goes from € 120 M to € 100 M after just over three months.

Jadon Sancho remains, Lionel Messi and João Félix devalued

All those mentioned form the top 10 of world football together with the Englishman Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old English winger is the fourth of this select group that manages to maintain its price, in his case of 100 million. However, he is now sixth and in December he was ninth.

The devaluations of the only two LaLiga players in the privileged positions at the end of 2020, Lionel Messi and João Félix (-20 to 80 million euros) serve to both drop to 17th place.

Haaland top 15: most expensive transfers in the history of Borussia Dortmund

20. Marco Reus | 2012/13 from Borussia Mönchengladbach

Cost: € 17.1 M

19. Ciro Immobile | 2014/15 from Torino

Cost: € 18.5 M

18. Thomas Delaney | 2018/19 of Werder Bremen

Cost: € 20 M

17. Maximilian Philipp | Freiburg 2017/18

Cost: € 20 M

16. Axel Witsel | 2018/19 by TJ Tianhai

Cost: € 20 M

15. Erling Haaland | 2019/20 of RB Salzburg

Cost: € 20 M

14. Paco Alcácer | 2019/20 of Barça

Cost: € 21 M

13. Manuel Akanji | Basel 2017/18

Cost: € 21.5 M

12. Mario Götze | 2016/17 of Bayern Munich

Cost: € 22 M

11. Jude Bellingham | 2020/21 from Birmingham City

Cost: € 23 M

10. Andriy Yarmolenko | 2017/18 by Dinamo Kiev

Cost: € 25 M

9. Emre Can | 2020/21 of Juventus

Cost: € 25 M

8. Julian Brandt | Bayer Leverkusen 2019/20

Cost: € 25 M

7. Márcio Amoroso | 2001/02 of Parma

Cost: € 25.5 M

6. Nico Schulz | Hoffenheim’s 2019/20

Cost: € 25.5 M

5. Thorgan Hazard | 2019/20 of Borussia Mönchengladbach

Cost: € 25.5 M

4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan | Shakhtar 2013/14

Cost: € 27.5 M

3. Abdou Diallo | 2018/19 of Mainz 05

Cost: € 28 M

2. André Schürrle | 2016/17 for VfL Wolfsburg

Cost: € 30 M

1. Mats Hummels | Bayern Munich 2019/20

Cost: € 30.5 M

