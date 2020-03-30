The Greek basketball situation remains dramatic in terms of economic viability, regardless of the coronavirus crisis. This is clear from the statements of the American Tyreek Duren, a player who has been a member of Panionios until some time ago, when he decided to leave the team due to payment delays of more than 20 days. “The Greek league is very competitive, the level is great, but most teams do not pay when they owe their players. The management of the CEOs is lousy, they just promised me the money and it never came. The management in that league is a serious problem, “he said.

Guard Tyreek Duren (@tyreekduren) spoke with @Sportando about his experience in Greece: “I left Panionios because they more then 20 days late with my payment for the second time. If you don’t have the money then don’t have a team.https: //t.co/1Y9uVI8Evq

