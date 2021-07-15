Most Southeast Asian stock markets close positive

Bangkok, Jul 15 . .- Most of the Southeast Asian stock markets ended with gains this Thursday, while several US economic indicators are expected and covid cases advance in the region.

The parks in Singapore and Manila were the only ones to close in the red, after a day of widespread losses the day before.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market lost 13.17 points, or 0.42 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,139.98 units.

The Jakarta stock advanced 67.54 integers, 1.13 percent, and the JCI index finished with 6,046.75 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange added 8.50 points, 0.56 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,520.82 units.

The Bangkok stock gained 2.31 integers, 0.15 percent, and the SET index ended at 1,572.01 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell 107.48 integers, 1.57 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,727.93 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,293.92 units after advancing 14.01 integers or 1.09 percent.

