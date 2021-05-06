Most Southeast Asian Stock Exchanges Close Red

Bangkok, May 6 (EFE) .- Most Southeast Asian stock exchanges ended their sessions in the red on Thursday amid the announcement by the United States that it will support the proposal to temporarily eliminate patents on covid vaccines -19.

Most of the trading floors suffered losses, except for Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, which closed higher.

In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 19.41 points, or 0.62 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator stood at 3,173.00 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange increased 2.66 points, 0.17 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,578.33 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock was down 5.67 integers, down 0.09 percent, and the JCI index ended at 5,970.24 units.

In Thailand, the Bangkok stock market lost 22.69 points, or 1.46 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,571.91 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange declined by 16.91 integers, down 0.27 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,282.78 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed with 1,250.57 units after losing 5.86 integers or 0.47 percent.

(c) EFE Agency