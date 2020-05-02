“Losing the mask is like the wheel of fortune: some losing it are forgotten and others like me benefit us, but only by removing the cover do we know how the fans will take it.”

Cybernetic

The mask for Mexican fighters represents pride, identity, power and sometimes even family reputation. In Mexico, mask vs. mask betting fights are the most popular since they play much more than just a piece of cloth. With great fights, won bet fights and good rivalries, the fighters gradually add value to their mask. But knowing this, the natural question arises: what are the most valuable masks? That is why we decided at Planeta Wrestling to make a top 7 of the most sought-after masks in Mexican wrestling today.

Honorable Mentions: Mystery King Jr, Blue Demon Jr, Octagon, Holy Mask and Warrior Force.

The Son of the Saint

We started this top with the son of the silver masked man since he is one of the most internationally recognized Mexican wrestlers, he has earned this as he has the impressive brand of 28 masks and 36 scalps to his credit, these numbers together with the quality that he manifests night after night in the ring they put him in this position.

Atlantis

To speak of Atlantis is to speak of one of the most complete fighters in history technically speaking, but not only that, he is also an authentic reckless as he has often put his mask into play, from the classic that starred against Villain III to When I unmask Ultimo Guerrero in 2014, he gave us real wars in the ring. For the aforementioned reasons, the prince of the Atlantic has one of the most valuable masks in the history of this sport.

Phoenix king

Rey Fenix ​​is ​​currently considered one of the best fighters in the world so much so that he currently alternates between AAA and AEW. In All Ellite Wrestling (the main competition of WWE at present) he has managed to sneak in the taste of the public next to his brother Pentagón Jr with the couple of the «Fight Brothers». Not satisfied with that, Fénix has fought in the best companies in Mexico, Japan and the United States, making his mask one of the most sought-after.

Caristic

Caíistico touched the sky with his Mystical character in the CMLL between 2004 and 2011, over time his great performance catapulted him to reach WWE and give life to Sin Cara. After a few years in the American company, he returned to Mexico, proving that despite the name changes, his talent and quality in the ring are enough to keep him current in public taste. Due to his impressive career and his unmatched talent, the Carístico mask is today one of the most valuable.

THE. Park

The assassin of the ring is recognized as one of the best toughs of today, a long career, fighting quality make him one of the fighters most loved by the public, adding to his charisma the epic rivalries that he maintained with legends such as La Parka and Dr Wagner Jr his mask is one of the greatest trophies.

Psycho clown

The Mexican fighter is one of the AAA references today, he has earned it hard with great fights but there is a before and after in the career of Psycho with this I mean Triplemania XXV when he won the mask of Dr Wagner Jr From that moment, his mask, which was already priced, became the object of desire for fighters inside and outside AAA.

Pentagon Jr

The first place is no surprise since the followers of zero fear have witnessed the growth of this gladiator from his beginnings at AAA in 2010 to today being a worldwide superstar. With the creation of Lucha Underground Penta he managed to conquer the American public and since his arrival at AAE he has demonstrated his level in the confrontations that he and King Fenix ​​have held against the Young Bucks. Penta is a world star, this makes his mask the greatest trophy for fighters in Mexico and the world.

What mask would you add? Which mask is the most popular for you?

