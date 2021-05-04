Most Social Security recipients should have already received a third stimulus check of $ 1,400



Logo of the Social Security Administration in an office in California.

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Most recipients of the programs of the Social Security Administration (SSA) they should have already received from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) their $ 1,400 stimulus checks from round three at least by direct deposit.

SSA beneficiaries who filed taxes in 2019 or 2020 or who entered their information through the “Non-filers” portal last year should have already received their payments.

Members of this group who provided their information for direct deposit to the IRS or receive their funds on a monthly Direct Express card should have been the first to receive round three payments.

However, it is possible that some of the third round checks that were mailed to these payees via postal mail may take longer to arrive, since the date the IRS processes the mailing of those payments is one thing and another the time it takes from leaving the agency to being delivered by USPS (United States Postal Service) personnel.

In a notice on the IRS page as part of the second round of payments, the agency warned that the arrival of checks by mail can take between 3 to 4 weeks.

At the end of March, Social Security provided the IRS with data on millions of beneficiaries who do not file taxes in order to process additional third-round payments to this population.

SSA had to update its files to ensure that payments were directed to the correct bank accounts and postal addresses.

This done, the processing of most payments to this group is assumed to be complete.

Last April 23 was one of the key dates in terms of shipments to this group with the processing of payments to Social Security beneficiaries with an address abroad who receive their monthly payments as a paper check by postal mail and did not declare taxes to the IRS.

However, the tax collecting office alerted Social Security recipients that if they do not receive the full payment for the third stimulus check or the funds for dependents, they must file a tax return to request the funds owed through the “ Refund recovery credit ”.

Claim for payments due of $ 1,400 for dependents

Under the “American Rescue Plan”, Eligible individuals could receive a payment of up to $ 1,400 and the same amount for each dependent, older or younger, with no limit on the amount per household.

In the event that recipients do not receive payment for the third stimulus check, even though they are eligible, they must also request the disbursement of the money in a tax return.

If, still doing the process in the next few weeks, the person does not receive the payment, they must repeat the process during the 2022 tax season, although when they are not required to present their tax information to the IRS.

