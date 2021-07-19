Most see good reduction in meat consumption (despite controversy)

Shutterstock ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8S0InjL7bgS0P7fV46SAkw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/8u2cOktcyXMea8gzOdY1ww–~B/aD05NjQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/67970d7c01ea733a9d8e208a48b2173e” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8S0InjL7bgS0P7fV46SAkw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/8u2cOktcyXMea8gzOdY1ww–~B/aD05NjQ7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/67970d7c01ea733a9d8e208a48b2173e”/>

The problems of excessive consumption of meat for health and the environment are clearly identified by the scientific community. Last week, the Spanish Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, launched a campaign explaining these problems and calling for a reduction, not an elimination, of meat consumption.

The Minister met with strong resistance and controversial statements (for example, #chuletonalpunto) in the political and media sphere. This controversy hides the important fact that the majority of people are already in favor of the basic idea expressed by the campaign.

Majorities in Spain (and other countries)

We look at a large 2020 survey examining environmental attitudes and behaviors among 30,000 citizens of the EU-27, China, the UK and the US. The samples from each country were representative of the general population based on quotas such as age, sex, or location.

When residents of Spain were asked if they were reducing their meat intake to combat climate change, 61% answered “yes” (see figure 1). This figure was slightly below the EU-27 average of 66%.

Furthermore, when people are asked if they are reducing their meat intake, or “do they intend to do so”, the number of affirmative responses rises to 76% in Spain. This is proof of the generally high willingness to change eating habits.

Gender or ideology do not make big differences

One of the most interesting and relevant findings of the survey is that there are majorities even when different characteristics of the people surveyed are considered. For example, although reducing meat is associated with a threat to masculinity, 57% of men say they have reduced their meat consumption, compared to 66% of women. There are majorities in all the autonomous communities of Spain, ranging from 55% in Madrid to 70% in Asturias and the Balearic Islands.

Probably most of the resistance to the campaign came from politicians from right-wing parties. However, even 59% of people who identify themselves as “far-right” say they have reduced their meat intake for climatic reasons, compared to 72% of “centrists” and 80% of the “extreme left” people.

All these figures from the survey presented are not extremely exceptional: for example, another survey in the EU from 2020 finds that less than 30% did not reduce their consumption of red meat, nor did they intend to do so for environmental reasons, while the majority of Spanish people have more positive intentions or behaviors.

Other reasons and policy support

It should be noted that these survey questions ask for environmental reasons for reducing meat. But as also mentioned earlier, there are other reasons to cut down on meat. For example, 62% of Spanish citizens are aware of food safety problems related to meat, specifically, residues of antibiotics, hormones or steroids in it. This could be one of the other reasons people are willing to cut back on meat.

Research also shows that providing health, environmental, or other information can further reduce meat consumption.

As with other domains of sustainability, the responsibility for making behavioral changes should not rest solely with individual consumers. Public policies are needed, which require the support of citizens. While people may not be as excited about the policy change as they are about individual changes, the data still indicates, for example, that there are more people in Spain who agree than disagree that “regulations should force farmers and food producers to comply with stricter sustainability standards ”.

So why the public controversy?

There is no single answer to why there is so much controversy. On the one hand, there are the strong lobbyists in the food industry that can influence. On the other hand, the media could provide more context on the problems of excessive meat consumption. For example, one study shows that only 1.5% of all articles related to climate change in various Spanish newspapers over a 7-year period refer to the subject of meat.

Political polarization in Spain may be another determining factor. Reactions to the campaign resonate with the findings of an experimental US study.When Republican and Democratic voters were presented with a climate policy, they were more supportive of it when told the policy was promoted by politicians from their own party. . Voters from both parties viewed the same policy more negatively when told that the initiative was promoted by the opposing party. This “party on politics” effect may also be working in Spain. Perhaps the campaign video would have generated less controversy had the minister not appeared.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

