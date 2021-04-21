Most Salvadorans emigrate for economic reasons, not insecurity

At least 65% of Salvadorans decide to emigrate illegally to the United States for economic reasons, said Tuesday the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in El Salvador, Brendan O’Brien.

“We have seen in the figures that we have that 15% of the people are leaving for security reasons, 15% for family reunification and 65% for economic reasons. So this is the challenge, we have to work with the Government, with the private sector, to have a solution to the economic challenge in El Salvador ”, O’Brien noted in a television interview.

He noted that “the number of Salvadorans who are on the southern border seeking to reach the United States has” dropped a lot.

“It represents more or less 5% or 6% (…) Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico are much higher”, He said.

The charge d’affaires pointed out that El Salvador must face the challenges to prevent the population from continuing to migrate irregularly to the United States.

“15% of people migrate to the United States for security reasons, 15% for family reunification and 65% for economic reasons.” Said Brendan O’Brien @USAmbSV US Charge d’Affaires in El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/0FDEmMK4vO – Frente a Frente TCS (@Frentea_Frente) April 20, 2021

“We must face the challenges here (in El Salvador) to ensure that people do not have to make this dangerous journey because there are people (in reference to traffickers) who are earning a lot of money and most of the people are not reaching the United States, and they will be returned ”, stressed.

“I think it is very important that people know that the border is closed, but we are looking for solutions,” he said.

O’Brien added that the United States “will work with all sectors of El Salvador to create opportunities and prevent the phenomenon of irregular migration from continuing to grow.”

On March 16, President Nayib Bukele pointed out that the main reasons for the irregular migration of Salvadorans are insecurity and lack of economic opportunities and indicated that migration will only decrease if these two problems are resolved.

“If in El Salvador we give them more opportunities and work, people will not have to leave”, the president said in an interview with Fox News.

According to records from the General Directorate of Migration, among the reasons that motivate irregular migration in the Central American country are the search for better living conditions, family reunification and fleeing violence.

Keep reading: George W Bush criticized the anti-immigrant position of the Republicans