Most road offenders consider themselves “good drivers”

ACD April 23, 2021

The road offender is single, between 18 and 45 years old, with primary education and low economic capacity … and he thinks he is a good driver.

Almost everyone, at one time or another, has received a ticket for parking improperly or perhaps for exceeding speed limits, but we are not considered road offenders.

These are those drivers who have been to prison for offenses against traffic safety and the European University of Valencia has carried out a study in which they analyze their most common profile.

According to Cristina Escamilla, a teacher at this educational center, the offender is Spanish, single, between 18 and 45 years old, with primary education and low economic capacity. Mostly, has lost all the points of the card for getting behind the wheel after having used drugs and has ever suffered traffic accidents.

The data of this study have been extracted from the analysis of those sentenced to alternative sentences to prison for crimes against traffic safety, which last year reached a figure over 28,000.

The study highlights that three out of four of road offenders drive daily, although 25 percent do not have a license. Most were driving a car at the time of their arrest and more than half had suffered more than one accident prior to the crime committed.

One of the most striking aspects of this research is the null self-criticism of these road criminals. Almost all those consulted consider themselves good drivers, even respectful of traffic, and do not believe that they should improve their driving style.

And that to almost half of those sentenced to those alternative sentences to jail points had already been taken from his permit prior to committing the crime, and nearly a third (31 percent) had lost all of their license points.

According to prison sources, just over 1,300 inmates are serving sentences in prisons for this type of crime, of which almost 1,100 are inmates in prisons dependent on the central administration and the rest in Catalonia.