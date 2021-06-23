Most Prime Day orders were for $ 30 or less: Chart

(Bloomberg) – There was less fervor for Amazon’s Prime Day this year. Average US spend per order during the June 21-22 event – the e-commerce giant’s annual special offer for Prime members – was $ 44.75, according to Numerator, down from $ 54.64 for last year, when it fell in October, and from $ 58.91 in July 2019. Small orders had a lot to do with this, as 60% of orders were for $ 30 or less, the data firm found. , suggesting that everyday essentials made it to the shopping cart, rather than big-screen TVs.

