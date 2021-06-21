Most poor countries do not have enough doses, says WHO

Brazil reaches 500,000 deaths from covid-19 0:36

(.) – More than half of the poorest countries that receive doses through the Covax vaccine exchange program do not have enough supplies to continue, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

“I would say that of the 80 AMC (Covax Advance Market Commitment) countries, at least more than half of them would not have enough vaccines to be able to sustain their programs at this time,” said WHO Senior Advisor Bruce Aylward, in a briefing, referring to a market commitment for low- and middle-income countries, noting that the actual share was probably “much larger.”

Some of them have completely run out of doses, he added.

The shortage, caused in part by manufacturing delays and supply disruptions in India, comes as cases and deaths rise in Africa as part of a third wave of infections.