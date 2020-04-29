This is one of the most delicate moments in the modern history of humanity. And like all, the music industry is suffering as never before. For a couple of decades, the last one with much more force, the most important source of income for artists, promoters and event organizers have been concerts and festivals. Without them for weeks, and without dates that are possible, the industry falters even more.

Now, new news has just arrived to further shake up these already dire moments. A . / Ipsos opinion study suggests that Americans will not go out to watch live music until there is a coronavirus vaccine. The same applies to movie theaters, sporting events, and amusement parks. Whether or not they lift the quarantine, it seems that people intend to take care of themselves well beyond the end of the year.

The study was based on interviews with 4,429 American adults between April 15-21. And the conclusions are truly to scare any event promoter right now.

One of the results that it threw is that even music lovers who do not miss a gig, concert or festival even by mistake, only 40% say they would return before a vaccine exists. Another 40% say they would stay home waiting for a vaccination, while the remaining 20% ​​said they do not know what they will do or will never attend those events again.

This really makes one wonder if all those concerts and festivals rescheduled for the last third of the year – like Coachella – will really have the expected participation of the people. People do not seem to feel safe to start a life en masse without first having a vaccine available.

Bill Gates already said it: “The only way for the world to return to what it was before COVID-19 is with a highly effective vaccine that prevents the disease. Unfortunately, the typical development over time of a vaccine for a new disease takes about five years. ”. Although it is expected that this vaccine will take much less time.

This is incredible news for all of us who love going to concerts. But in the meantime, between a flattened curve and a shot, we can find live streams, live streams, and more live streams.